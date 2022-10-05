This tax bill gives someone making 60k a year $131 a year in tax breaks. Someone making over 552k a year saves 10k. This is just another giveaway to the wealthy. It does nothing to help the middle class. It gives a guy making 60k a year $11 a month in tax savings. What a joke
Of course Parsons leaves out key ingredients ! The $6000 untaxed LLC loophole for the wealthy. In estimation the low income will benefit about $11 , middle income $33. So low income & seniors won’t really benefit - middle class , very little. He also neglects to mention that funds for healthcare , police , schools & programs such as DDS & DFS will lose what limited funding they do have. Also projects such as roads , bridges , state needed improvements will also lose. It’s great for businesses & those in the agricultural sector , but , beyond that , nothing else for any state projects or improvements , will reap any bonuses - they will be cut to the bone. Just watch as MO needs funding , it will be vetoed & said we all are gaining so much from this ‘tax cut’ !
Well how about the people that are on low income senior citizens Where's tax cut Plus the middle class Most of the people that make over a 100000 a year Don't care about us they don't do ithey don't do a thing to help charities please or nothing else Stay see how much they can put In your bank account all thay care about
