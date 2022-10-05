Read full article on original website
constructiondive.com
Help Wanted: Highlighting grassroots construction recruitment efforts
The construction industry faces a stark shortage of labor. The challenge of recruiting workers to the industry has only increased in an era where young people see college increasingly advertised as the best or only option for building their careers. But across the country, employers, nonprofits, labor groups and individuals...
constructiondive.com
Jacobs completes nearly 10 miles of $2.6B rail expansion in New York
Joint venture partners Jacobs Solutions and Arup opened the 9.8-mile third track expansion of the Long Island Rail Road’s Main Line to the public this week, according to a Jacobs press release. The third track project, the centerpiece of the larger $2.6 billion railroad expansion, extends from Floral Park...
