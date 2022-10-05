ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Admits There Was Doubt That He Could Still Pitch This Well

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw threw five innings in the season finale on Wednesday, allowing a solo homer and not much else to earn his 12th win of the season and lower his ERA to 2.28. Kershaw struck out nine to pass Cy Young for 24th place on the all-time leaderboard, capping a season that, other than two stints on the injured list, was as dominant as the 34-year-old lefty could have hoped for.
Dodgers Nation

