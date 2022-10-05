Read full article on original website
Dodgers Overrated? One MLB 'Expert' Thinks So
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds said some things about the Dodgers that fit his historical analytical standard pretty well, which is not a compliment.
The Dodgers’ hottest hitter likely won’t even make the playoff roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been going through the motions since clinching the best record in the league and home-field advantage through the World Series. The main motive for the team in the last week or so has been fine-tuning the playoff roster and getting guys ready for the postseason gauntlet they have to go through.
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Took the Baseball That Clayton Kershaw Passed Cy Young With
Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw came into his season finale needing six strikeouts to pass Cy Young for 24th place on the all-time leaderboard. Instead, he got nine, leaving Mr. Young in the dust. After the game, SportsNetLA’s Kirsten Watson brought up Kershaw passing the guy for whom the best pitcher...
Dodgers News: What are the Chances Trea Turner is Back in 2023?
Are you worried about Trea Turner’s impending free agency? Do you think he may prefer to go to an east coast team? Do you want to know all the latest rumors on Turner as we get set for postseason play?. If you answered yes to any of these questions,...
Angels News: The Reasons Phil Nevin Was Re-Signed for the 2023 Season
There were a few reasons the Angels wanted to give him an opportunity to compete in a full season as the manager.
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
Dodgers: Here's a Crazy Stat About Dodger Stadium Attendance in 2022
The attendance at Dodger Stadium is always impressive, but even more so if you compare it to the other end of the spectrum.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reveals Final Bench Spot Down to Two Players
As we wind down to the postseason, there are still many decisions Dodgers President Andrew Friedman, and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts need to make to fill out roster spots. The guys at the top of the lineup are a must, and our arms, such as Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Evan Phillips, to name a few, are locks to be in the postseason.
Dodgers Teammates Were Rooting for Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman to Reach Personal Goals
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and shortstop Trea Turner both came into Wednesday’s season finale chasing some personal accomplishments. Freeman was sitting on 196 hits, 98 RBIs, and a .324 batting average, just two points behind Jeff McNeil of the Mets in the National League batting race, while Turner came in with 97 RBIs on the season.
Inside the MLB Culture Wars That Led to Joe Maddon’s Firing
How could a World Series-winning manager with 19 years of experience lose his job over a 12-game sample?
Dodgers: Freeman and Turner Join Kemp and Ethier in Rarified Air
From 1996 to 2001, the Dodgers had a pair of 100-RBI hitters in every year but one (Mike Piazza and Eric Karros in 1996 and 1997, Karros and Gary Sheffield in 1999 and 2000, and Sheffield and Shawn Green in 2001). After that, they hit a little drought, having just four 100-RBI guys in the next seven seasons.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Moves Up on All-Time Strikeout List
One of the greatest pitchers of our generation may see his career come to an end after this season, but that doesn’t stop Clayton Kershaw from adding to his legacy. As the future Hall of Fame pitcher searches for one more ring to add to his resumé, he continues to set new records.
Astros Manager Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker did not mince words when asked about Aaron Judge and the legitimacy of Barry Bonds' home run record.
Dodgers: Legendary Broadcaster Calls For Award to Be Renamed in Honor of Vin Scully
The Cy Young Award is named for a great pitcher and awarded to great pitchers. The Rookie of the Year Award is named after Jackie Robinson, the first player to win the award. The Hank Aaron Award is given annually to the best offensive player in the league, and Aaron himself was a pretty decent hitter in his day.
Angels News: LA GM Expects a Regular Offseason, Despite Ownership Uncertainty
The Angels are looking to break an eight-year postseason drought.
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Admits There Was Doubt That He Could Still Pitch This Well
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw threw five innings in the season finale on Wednesday, allowing a solo homer and not much else to earn his 12th win of the season and lower his ERA to 2.28. Kershaw struck out nine to pass Cy Young for 24th place on the all-time leaderboard, capping a season that, other than two stints on the injured list, was as dominant as the 34-year-old lefty could have hoped for.
