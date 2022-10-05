ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WRAL News

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WRAL News

Cooper favors decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon Thursday of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov....
POLITICS
WRAL News

AP EXPLAINS: How one computer forecast model botched Ian

As Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida, normally reliable computer forecast models couldn’t agree on where the killer storm would land. But government meteorologists are now figuring out what went wrong — and right. Much of the forecasting variation seems to be rooted in cool Canadian air that...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

'NC should take steps to end this stigma': Cooper supports marijuana pardons

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday pledged his support for President Joe Biden’s pardoning of thousands of people convicted of simple marijuana possession. Cooper addressed the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, which he appointed in 2020. According to Cooper, the task force had already decided that possession of a small amount of marijuana should not be a crime, but the General Assembly did not follow through with their recommendations.
POLITICS
WRAL News

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to come from North Carolina forests

The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will bring a North Carolina flavor while on display to tourists and onlookers enjoying the holiday season. Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The 2022 tree will come from the National Forests in North Carolina.
POLITICS
WRAL News

Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds

CINCINNATI — An Ohio law banning virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins issued the preliminary...
OHIO STATE
WRAL News

FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed

SEATTLE — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning Otter...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL News

Planned Parenthood pours $5M into vital North Carolina races

RALEIGH, N.C. — Planned Parenthood's political arm announced a $5 million investment Thursday in North Carolina's battleground races as Democrats fight to preserve the governor's veto power in one of the last abortion access points in the Southeast. Just 32 days from Election Day, with absentee voting now underway,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WRAL News

Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

PORTLAND, ORE. — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.
PORTLAND, OR
WRAL News

Pressure on Gov. Cooper after Biden pardons thousands for possession of marijuana

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is facing pressure to address President Joe Biden’s announcement to pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. On Thursday, Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
POLITICS
WRAL News

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Fulton...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case

PHOENIX — A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony...
SAN LUIS, AZ
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

