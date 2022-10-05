Read full article on original website
Related
Beasley, Budd tangle over economy, abortion, other policies in US Senate debate
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s U.S. Senate candidates argued Friday in the lone debate so far this election season that they are better equipped than their opponent to lower increased costs residents have seen just about everywhere over the past year. Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd sought to...
Cooper favors decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden’s pardon Thursday of thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” under federal law. Democratic Gov....
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Fulton...
Pressure on Gov. Cooper after Biden pardons thousands for possession of marijuana
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is facing pressure to address President Joe Biden’s announcement to pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. On Thursday, Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cooper asks state lawyers to look into next steps for pardoning thousands in NC convicted with simple marijuana possession
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday pledged his support for President Joe Biden’s pardoning of thousands of people convicted of simple marijuana possession, asking state lawyers to look into possible next steps for pardoning North Carolinians. Data from the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity...
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
CINCINNATI — An Ohio law banning virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins issued the preliminary...
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
FORT MYERS, FLA. — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case
PHOENIX — A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony...
RELATED PEOPLE
Drought takes toll on country’s largest cotton producer
LUBBOCK, TEXAS — The cotton harvest is about to get underway in the Texas High Plains, the windswept region that grows most of the crop in the nation’s top cotton-producing state. But Barry Evans, like many others, has already walked away from more than 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of his bone-dry fields.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, FLA. — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations,...
Flu season gets underway in North Carolina with flu cases rise in New York
New York State health leaders warned Thursday that flu is already widespread, and the worst is still ahead. However, how concerned should people in central North Carolina be?. Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at UNC Health said the central North Carolina could see a substantial increase. WakeMed Health...
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to come from North Carolina forests
The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will bring a North Carolina flavor while on display to tourists and onlookers enjoying the holiday season. Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The 2022 tree will come from the National Forests in North Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AP EXPLAINS: How one computer forecast model botched Ian
As Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida, normally reliable computer forecast models couldn’t agree on where the killer storm would land. But government meteorologists are now figuring out what went wrong — and right. Much of the forecasting variation seems to be rooted in cool Canadian air that...
Court allows students at UNC, NC State to sue for reimbursement for campus services not delivered during pandemic
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and a student from North Carolina State University can continue a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system over fees they paid for on-campus services not available during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims students...
FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed
SEATTLE — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning Otter...
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, ORE. — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Duke Energy Progress files NC rate increase proposal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy Progress formally asked North Carolina utilities regulators on Thursday to let it raise electric customer rates starting next year, with revenues generated used in part to toughen the electric grid and make it more flexible for renewable power. The general rate increase request, if...
NC gas prices rise 18 cents in last week as oil production slows
The average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina is up 18 cents in the last week, according to the American Automobile Association. The current average is up to $3.49 as of Saturday morning. It is an increase compared to average of $3.46 on Friday and $3.31 on Oct. 1.
Hurricane Ian killed 250 cows at Florida dairy farm. Now the family is helping others
MYAKKA CITY, FLA. — A Florida dairy farmer took a devastating hit during Hurricane Ian, losing 250 dairy cows. Despite his own troubles, he's opened up his farm for others to seek help. Hurricane Ian ripped apart barns and twisted metal all across Dakin Dairy Farms in Myakka City....
Climbing mortgage rates scaring buyers; Triangle prices are falling
RALEIGH – Homebuyers may be feeling spooked, as purchasing power has plummeted since January 2021, a new report says. And fears that a housing market crash is coming continue to affect the behavior of buyers and sellers in the Triangle’s housing market. According to an analysis of real...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0