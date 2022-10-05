ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Collegiate Times

Men’s soccer shut out by UNC

Virginia Tech (2–9–1, 0–5–0 ACC) came up scoreless on Friday night against the University of North Carolina (5–3–2, 2–2–1 ACC), falling 2–0 to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. UNC’s keeper Andrew Cordes shut out the Hokies, registering one save from...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Collegiate Times

Virginia Tech women’s soccer win streak ends with 3–1 defeat at Miami

The newly-ranked No. 24 Virginia Tech women’s soccer team (9–3–1, 3–2 ACC) lost 3–1 to the Miami Hurricanes (4–5–2, 1–4 ACC) on Thursday night in Coral Gables, Florida. The defeat snapped the Hokies’ five game win streak on the road, while also breaking the Hurricanes’ five game losing streak.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy