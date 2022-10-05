Read full article on original website
Related
Collegiate Times
Men’s soccer shut out by UNC
Virginia Tech (2–9–1, 0–5–0 ACC) came up scoreless on Friday night against the University of North Carolina (5–3–2, 2–2–1 ACC), falling 2–0 to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. UNC’s keeper Andrew Cordes shut out the Hokies, registering one save from...
Collegiate Times
Virginia Tech women’s soccer win streak ends with 3–1 defeat at Miami
The newly-ranked No. 24 Virginia Tech women’s soccer team (9–3–1, 3–2 ACC) lost 3–1 to the Miami Hurricanes (4–5–2, 1–4 ACC) on Thursday night in Coral Gables, Florida. The defeat snapped the Hokies’ five game win streak on the road, while also breaking the Hurricanes’ five game losing streak.
Collegiate Times
Fall break preview for Virginia Tech volleyball: Hokies hopeful for attendance
With an overall record of 9–6 and an in-conference record of 2–2, Virginia Tech currently sits ninth in ACC standings. Following a weekend in which the Hokies split their first two intraconference home matches, they will face NC State Friday and UNC Sunday. Their first opponent, the Wolfpack,...
Comments / 0