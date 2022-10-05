Read full article on original website
Related
ccc.edu
Wright College President David Potash Joins National Think Tank Working Toward Stronger Communities
This week, Wilbur Wright College President David Potash was selected to join a think tank with other higher education leaders nationwide focused on the role colleges and universities have in building inclusive, thriving communities. On October 6, 2022, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the national...
Apply to receive $500 each month of stimulus money
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.
buildingindiana.com
Three NWI READI Grant Projects Approved for Funding
In Northwest Indiana, thirty-four (34) potential projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
Forest Park Review
Applications open for income, business grants
Residents of Cook County will soon be able to apply for a program that will send them $500 for two years. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County commissioners announced on Sept. 14 that the application window for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will be open from Oct. 6 through Oct. 21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Applications for $500 monthly payments for some Illinois residents now open
Illinois residents of Cook County could receive $500 per month in cash for two years, and applications are now open.
nwi.life
LCEA fosters Silos at Sanders’ Farm Merrillville Development
Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA) rolled back their sleeves and dug deep into helping the Town of Merrillville and Crow Industrial Holdings (CHI) bring the next Class A business park with close to $500 million investment and more than 2 million square feet under roof along Mississippi Street and I-65 fruition.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County looking to make it easier for residents to access government services from home
Porter County government services will soon be easier to access online. The county commissioners Tuesday approved a pair of contracts for additional services from CivicPlus, totaling almost $106,000 over the next three years. Assistant to the Commissioners Curt Ellis said one of those will give residents online access to county...
Low-income Cook County residents could receive $500/month for two years
The pilot program promises monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. If you're a resident of cook county and meet eligibility requirements, you might have the chance to receive $500 a month for two years.In a press release on Oct. 4, Toni Preckwinkle, President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, revealed that the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot application is now open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lightfoot discusses future of city council as many members prepare to leave
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s not worrying as it becomes clear a substantial number of City Council members are leaving the Chamber, which includes some fairly regular supporters, but the Mayor’s not troubled.
thelansingjournal.com
Levees, live entertainment, and a potential new Ridge Road business – Village Board highlights
LANSING, Ill. (October 5, 2022) – The Lansing Village Board met on Tuesday, October 4, to discuss new businesses coming to town, construction projects, rehabilitating Lansing’s levee, and other matters. A topic-by-topic summary of the meeting is below:. KYNGZ Restaurant. After originally appearing at a Village Board Committee...
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County paving, bridge projects moving forward
The Porter County Commissioners approved more than $2.7 million in paving projects this week. The work will include portions of 12 county roads:. 400 North – 275 East to Augustine Dr. 250 South – 725 West to 600 West. 725 West – 100 South to 350 South.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guaranteed Income: Cook County residents can apply starting today for $500 a month payments
Who is eligible and how to apply to the $42 million Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. (CHICAGO) Chicagoans can apply for Cook County's Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot beginning today, Thursday, October 6th through Friday, October 21st. The program will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years.
Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors.
wjol.com
U.S. 30 resurfacing begins Oct. 20
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway), from east of Interstate 80 to Church Street, in New Lenox, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Oct. 20. The $1.6 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.2-mile stretch of...
iun.edu
A triumph for teaching in Northwest Indiana
IU Northwest and Ivy Tech faculty partner to enhance teaching techniques. When we think of universities as centers of learning, we mostly picture undergraduate and graduate students poring over a pile of books. However, the students are far from the only people on campus learning something new. In partnership with...
Melton joins Atlanta Mayor, Amazon for D.C. Panel
On Friday, September 30, Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Eddie Melton (D-Gary) joined Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, and Amazon in Washington, D.C. for a panel during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference. The CBC ALC is an opportunity for policy-makers, leaders and stakeholders to have meaningful discussions about supporting policies that foster equality, inclusion and progress. The panel, Leveraging Private-Public Partnerships for Public Change, shed light on existing policy issues and explored opportunities for private and public sectors to partner on shared missions and generate positive social change.
Thousands Of Records Of Black Residents Saved, Preserved And Now Housed At Woodson Library
GRAND BOULEVARD — Thousands of historic documents chronicling Black Illinoians lives dating back to the Great Migration now have a permanent home in one of the city’s largest libraries, thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers. The Bronzeville Historical Society has been working with State Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
More ramp closures coming to I-80/94, patching work to close State Road 2
More ramp closures are coming to I-80/94 next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramps from Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue to eastbound I-80/94 will be closed from Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16. Another eastbound lane will be closed, as well. Meanwhile, State Road...
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
Comments / 0