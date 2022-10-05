Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL・
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Romance Going Strong After Baby As She Rocks Baggy Jeans At Studio
Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, were busy working in a studio together and turned heads with their wardrobe choices. The singer and rapper, who just welcomed their first child in May, were photographed heading in and out of their Los Angeles, CA session in their looks, which included a vintage Supreme Mitchell & Ness Throwback jersey and denim jeans for Rihanna, and a black hoodie and matching sweatpants for Rocky. The doting mom also added sunglasses and Ancuta Sarca X Nike Orange G1 Ferrari 60 Slingback Sneaker Pumps to her outfit as she held a Balenciaga purse, and the doting dad topped his look off with white, black, and teal Nike sneakers.
Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run
More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
All About LaNisha Cole, the 'Price Is Right' Model Who Welcomed a Baby with Nick Cannon
Actor, rapper and television personality Nick Cannon is celebrating big news: he just welcomed baby number nine to the family. His youngest child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, was born on Sept. 14, 2022, to model and photographer LaNisha Cole. While Cole had been sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram, Cannon...
Essence
'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss
"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'
T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
NFL・
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
I Luh Dat: Twitter Clowns Yung Miami For Saying She Wants To Be The Next “Black Oprah”
Yung Miami is a media personality on the rise via her new podcast series Caresha Please and says she wants to be the next "Black Oprah." The post I Luh Dat: Twitter Clowns Yung Miami For Saying She Wants To Be The Next “Black Oprah” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BET
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Shouting Out His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit
Kanye West is showing some love to Snoop Dogg and the legendary rapper responded. Kanye posted on Instagram, “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life.”. Snoop replied in a comment that read: “Love u king … Let’s make. A move....
urbanbellemag.com
Sheree Whitfield Claps Back at Kandi Burruss for Shading Her Romance with Martell Holt
Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield have been shading each other. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield is in an interesting place with Kandi Burruss. Kandi thought they were on great terms until she started watching the current season. She paid close attention to a certain conversation Sheree had with Marlo Hampton. They were discussing Sanya Richards-Ross’ choice to only invite Kandi and Kenya Moore to her blog photo shoot. Marlo felt like Sanya was just “clout chasing” for more social media followers. She felt like Sanya invited Kenya and Kandi only because they have the most followers out of the cast. This bothered Marlo. So she began to rip into Kandi and Kenya.
bravotv.com
Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
Cardi B and Offset share two children and three stepchildren together. Here's everything to know about their blended family Cardi B and Offset are embracing parenthood and being a modern family. Together, the couple are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 4, and son Wave Set Cephus, 1. Offset is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 12, and Kody Cephus, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 7, from previous relationships. In an interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story, the Migos rapper opened up about how grateful...
City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Is a Proud Mom of Two — Meet Her Beautiful Family
It’s a City Girls world, and we’re all just living in it. Ever since the Miami duo — Caresha “Romeka” Brownlee (aka Yung Miami) and Jatavia Shakara Johnson (aka JT) — hit the scene, the pair has shaken up the hip-hop world. Through music, fashion, beauty and entrepreneurship, the ladies are setting the standard that hard work and determination can get you far. And that’s a lesson the duo seemingly hopes to share with their families.
