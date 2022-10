POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2022 — Today U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna will tour IBM’s Poughkeepsie, New York site to see firsthand where the future of computing is being innovated, designed and manufactured. During the visit, IBM will announce a...

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO