Le Creuset’s Fan-Favorite Cast Iron Grill Pan Is a Winter Necessity — & It’s on Sale For Under $100

By Summer Cartwright
 4 days ago
If you’re like me and love to cook—specifically with gorgeous cookware —then you’re probably more than aware of Le Creuset , the brand responsible for some of the most beautiful pots and pans on the market. It’s best-known for its Dutch ovens that have as big of a following as Harry Styles, but its other staple pieces are just as good.

Case in point: the cast iron grilling pan that allows home chefs to keep grilling season going all year round. It’s designed to instill that grilled, smoky flavor that we all love without adding any extra work to your plate. Get it?

Usually, this winter necessity costs close to $135, but right now it’s discounted to under $100 thanks to the Black Friday sale at QVC . And, if you’re a new customer and use the promo code FREESHIP on your first purchase you’ll get—you guessed it—free shipping!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Deep Grill Pan

The ridges in the cast iron pan help form pristine sear marks on meats, veggies and whatever else you plan to whip up on the stovetop! Expert tip: try searing your grilled cheeses or favorite lunchtime sandwiches using this pan. It’ll help them taste like a panini pressed at your favorite deli.



Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Deep Grill Pan

Made in France, this pan has the kind of quality that isn’t replicated in those brands you might typically buy at the department store in your town. The pan distributes heat evenly from the center of the meat to the furthest sides. This way, every bite will taste just as good as the last.

The enameled cast iron also helps dishes retain heat. You can rest assured knowing that your cod won’t go cold as you wait for your favorite rice dish to finish steaming. What’s more, this interior enamel is stain-resistant and a breeze to clean up. In fact, it’s even dishwasher safe.



Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Deep Grill Pan

Eight different color options are included in this sale, including vibrant oranges and reds, as well as cool blues and greens. Shop the fan-favorite dish on sale for under $100 now while you still can.



