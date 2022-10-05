Read full article on original website
Spotify Acquires Multilingual Harmful Content Detector Kinzen
Spotify has announced its acquisition of Dublin-based online content analysts Kinzen, as the company pledges to improve its ability to address harmful content. Kinzen, which was set up by Storyful founder Mark Little and ex-Facebook executive Áine Kerr, was launched in 2019. The company provides data and research to...
Duck Creek Partners with SBS for a Seamless Customer Journey
Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider for property and casualty (P&C) insurance, announces a collaboration with SBS, the provider of tech-enabled content validation and replacement services in the UK, as one of its newest integration accelerators. Through this partnership on the Duck Creek Content Exchange, Duck Creek customers can...
Snap Inc. and Disguise Launch Halloween AR Shopping Experience
Disguise Inc., subsidiary of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and world leaders in costume design and manufacturing, today with Snap Inc. announced the launch of an AR shopping experience for Halloween costumes on Snapchat featuring Disguise’s 2022 line. Starting today, Snapchatters can try-on, share with friends, and buy costumes of their...
