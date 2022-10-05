Read full article on original website
SGDB France Expands its Commitment to Sinequa to Optimize the CX
Sinequa, the enterprise search cloud company, announced that Saint Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France (SGDB France), a retail subsidiary of the Saint-Gobain Group, has expanded its commitment to Sinequa’s Search Cloud platform. This puts Sinequa at the heart of its Intelligent Search Assistant. As a key component of the...
Optimizely Launches Real-Time Segmentation to Deliver Personalisation
Optimizely, the digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention, announced Real-Time Segmentation, a new, first-of-its-kind offering that allows marketers to segment customers in the moment of engagement to deliver highly relevant, personalized digital experiences. Real-Time Segmentation integrates across all Optimizely products and leverages fresh data to reflect the...
Everi, Prove Identity Partner to Streamline CX & Mitigate Fraud in Gaming
Prove Identity, the provider of digital identity announced that Everi Payments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everi Holdings Inc., has selected Prove as one of its solution providers for identity verification services. With industry-leading payment solutions, Everi empowers casino operators to successfully deliver on all aspects of the emerging mobile...
Retailers are Unprepared to Manage Digital Operations
While the number of digital assets and digital orders is expected to grow 24% and 16%, respectively, next year, less than half of retailers aren’t prepared to manage the pace and complexity of digital operations over the next 12 months. That’s a prime finding from a survey conducted in...
Walmart to Acquire Robotics Automation Firm Alert Innovation
Further refining its omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, Walmart has agreed to acquire robotics automation company Alert Innovation. Walmart has been working with Alert over the past five years to customize Alert’s material-handling technology for use in Walmart’s market fulfillment centers (MFCs), which are compact warehouses built within, or added to, retail stores to help fulfill pickup or delivery orders.
