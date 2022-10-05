ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillysoccerpage.net

In memoriam: Ian Mellanby

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of a close friend of Philly Soccer Page: Ian Mellanby. Ian hailed from across the pond. He grew up in Leeds, England where he originally fell in love with the game at the famed Elland Road. He moved to Philadelphia in the 1990s and set down roots in Northern Liberties, where he started an independent publishing company—Old City Publishing, Inc.
franchising.com

Tint World® Opens New Springfield Store

October 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™opens new store in Springfield, Pennsylvania, serving Delaware County. Tint World® Springfield, owned by Brad Lloyd, offers a wide range of high-quality automotive aftermarket accessories and services, including window tint, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, paint protection film, and more. Tint World® Springfield also provides the Philadelphia area home and commercial window film products and services.
CBS Philly

SEPTA overhauling bus route system for 1st time in decades

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in decades, SEPTA is overhauling its entire bus route system, and it could impact how you get in and around Philadelphia and its suburbs.SEPTA officials want to make big changes -- everything from having fewer buses in Center City to changing bus routes altogether.Amid the hustle and bustle at the Olney Transportation Center, Briana Quinones of North Philadelphia waits for her bus that goes to the Plymouth Meeting Mall, where she works."It's good because my job is like, as soon as I get off the bus," Quinones said, "I can walk right to...
delawarepublic.org

How Concord Mall is making a comeback

When Concord Mall in North Wilmington switched owners in early 2020, the change fueled concern about the future of the mall, which has been a mainstay on Concord Pike since the late 1960s. But fast forward nearly three years and the mall appears to be experiencing a renaissance, finding the...
NBC Philadelphia

Reading Terminal Round-Up: What's Going on at Iconic Philly Market

From expansions to new food, Philly's No. 1 tourist cafeteria still has a lot to offer. Since 1893 Reading Terminal Market has been a pillar in the Philadelphia community and has since become a go-to tourist destination. With new noticeable outdoor changes such as the Filbert Street expansion, we decided...
papreplive.com

On eve of huge showdown with Downingtown West, Coatesville without Ortega, two assistants

With the biggest game of the year thus far this season, Coatesville may be without head coach Matt Ortega and multiple assistant coaches against Downingtown West, Friday. According to sources familiar with the situation, Ortega and assistant coaches Steve Brazzle and Will Keylor have been away from the team this week. If, or when, they return is still unknown.
DELCO.Today

Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors

The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network. Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
CBS Philly

Wawa extends promotion to help ease the pain at the pump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is extending a popular promotion to help ease the pain at the pump. The "Fueling Good" initiative will be extended through Nov. 30. It allows customers with the Wawa mobile app to save 15 cents per gallon. You can download the Wawa app and immediately save on fuel at any of 600 locations. Customers will also automatically be entered into a "free fuel for a year" sweepstakes.According to AAA, drivers in the five-county Philadelphia region are paying $3.64 a gallon for gas. New Jersey drivers are paying $3.40 a gallon.And Delaware prices are at $3.39 a gallon.
WBOC

Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13

SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
NBC Philadelphia

Proposed Shopping Center to Bring Raising Cane's, Shake Shack, Lidl to South Philly

A South Philadelphia industrial building is slated for demolition to make way for a proposed shopping center, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Under plans filed with the city, 16 Snyder Ave. will be razed and replaced with six detached structures for retail tenants including Lidl, Shake Shack, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Advanced Auto Parts and Chase Bank.
