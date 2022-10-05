Read full article on original website
Football games at Coatesville, Roxborough high schools canceled due to threats, safety concerns
Police said there were threats of violence at Coatesville High School on Friday, and there are ongoing safety concerns at Roxborough High School following a deadly shooting.
phillysoccerpage.net
In memoriam: Ian Mellanby
It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of a close friend of Philly Soccer Page: Ian Mellanby. Ian hailed from across the pond. He grew up in Leeds, England where he originally fell in love with the game at the famed Elland Road. He moved to Philadelphia in the 1990s and set down roots in Northern Liberties, where he started an independent publishing company—Old City Publishing, Inc.
papreplive.com
Delco Football Roundup: Secondary comes up big as Strath Haven rolls
RIDLEY TWP. — Strath Haven’s secondary faced its toughest test of the season Friday night. Ridley’s receiving corps, which is led by Paul Jackson, Kimir Stephenson and Khameen Powell, is one of the best in Delaware County. The Panthers defensive backs came ready to play. They intercepted...
New Pizza Shop in West Chester Carries a Bit of a Mystique. Here’s Why
Pizza West Chester, a new addition to the local dining scene, is the very embodiment of the business advice to “stay in your lane.” In its case, that “lane” is two varieties of delicious pizza. And nothing more. Michael Klein profiled this laser-focused shop for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
franchising.com
Tint World® Opens New Springfield Store
October 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™opens new store in Springfield, Pennsylvania, serving Delaware County. Tint World® Springfield, owned by Brad Lloyd, offers a wide range of high-quality automotive aftermarket accessories and services, including window tint, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, paint protection film, and more. Tint World® Springfield also provides the Philadelphia area home and commercial window film products and services.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
On a night when its ‘O’ struggled, No. 12 Camden leaned on its rugged ‘D’
It proved to be a night when the offense just wasn’t clicking. The run game lacked significant pop, while the aerial attack had its moments but were few and far between. Haddonfield certainly had some say in the matter.
8-year-old Delaware gymnast getting praise from Olympic champions
There may be a future Olympic gymnast in our area and she's only 8 years old.
SEPTA overhauling bus route system for 1st time in decades
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in decades, SEPTA is overhauling its entire bus route system, and it could impact how you get in and around Philadelphia and its suburbs.SEPTA officials want to make big changes -- everything from having fewer buses in Center City to changing bus routes altogether.Amid the hustle and bustle at the Olney Transportation Center, Briana Quinones of North Philadelphia waits for her bus that goes to the Plymouth Meeting Mall, where she works."It's good because my job is like, as soon as I get off the bus," Quinones said, "I can walk right to...
CBS News
Coatesville Area High School football game canceled due to threats that were ruled credible
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Chester County high school football game has been canceled due to a number of online threats that were ruled credible, school officials announced. The game was scheduled between the Coatesville Area High School and Downington West High School for Friday night. Earlier in the day,...
delawarepublic.org
How Concord Mall is making a comeback
When Concord Mall in North Wilmington switched owners in early 2020, the change fueled concern about the future of the mall, which has been a mainstay on Concord Pike since the late 1960s. But fast forward nearly three years and the mall appears to be experiencing a renaissance, finding the...
NBC Philadelphia
Reading Terminal Round-Up: What's Going on at Iconic Philly Market
From expansions to new food, Philly's No. 1 tourist cafeteria still has a lot to offer. Since 1893 Reading Terminal Market has been a pillar in the Philadelphia community and has since become a go-to tourist destination. With new noticeable outdoor changes such as the Filbert Street expansion, we decided...
fox29.com
Hearing over Delaware County Memorial Hospital closure ends with no decision
MEDIA, Pa. - A hearing on the controversial closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital ends without a decision. A Delaware County judge is expected to rule next week on an emergency injunction to stop the for-profit owner of a Delaware County hospital system from changing the operation of an Upper Darby hospital.
papreplive.com
On eve of huge showdown with Downingtown West, Coatesville without Ortega, two assistants
With the biggest game of the year thus far this season, Coatesville may be without head coach Matt Ortega and multiple assistant coaches against Downingtown West, Friday. According to sources familiar with the situation, Ortega and assistant coaches Steve Brazzle and Will Keylor have been away from the team this week. If, or when, they return is still unknown.
Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors
The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network. Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
SEPTA expands program allowing companies to give employees free transit passes as perk
FMC Corporation is the latest large-scale Philadelphia company to join SEPTA’s expanded Key Advantage program, which allows employers to buy all-access transit passes at a deep discount and pass them on to their workers as free passes.
fox29.com
City of Philadelphia offers formal apology for running experiments on inmates at Holmesburg Prison
PHILADELPHIA - The city of Philadelphia issued an apology Thursday for the unethical medical experiments performed on mostly Black inmates at its Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s through the 1970s. The move comes after community activists and families of some of those inmates raised the need for a formal apology....
Wawa extends promotion to help ease the pain at the pump
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is extending a popular promotion to help ease the pain at the pump. The "Fueling Good" initiative will be extended through Nov. 30. It allows customers with the Wawa mobile app to save 15 cents per gallon. You can download the Wawa app and immediately save on fuel at any of 600 locations. Customers will also automatically be entered into a "free fuel for a year" sweepstakes.According to AAA, drivers in the five-county Philadelphia region are paying $3.64 a gallon for gas. New Jersey drivers are paying $3.40 a gallon.And Delaware prices are at $3.39 a gallon.
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
NBC Philadelphia
Proposed Shopping Center to Bring Raising Cane's, Shake Shack, Lidl to South Philly
A South Philadelphia industrial building is slated for demolition to make way for a proposed shopping center, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Under plans filed with the city, 16 Snyder Ave. will be razed and replaced with six detached structures for retail tenants including Lidl, Shake Shack, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Advanced Auto Parts and Chase Bank.
