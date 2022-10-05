TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the low to mid-40s. TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. EXTENDED: Most areas across Mid-Missouri are dry with partial cloud cover overnight. We drop into the mid-40s by tomorrow morning, and we can expect a gusty night as winds pick up to 20-25 mph. Tomorrow afternoon is about 20 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. A couple clouds are possible, but we'll be in for a chilly night as things clear out and we dip below 50 after sunset. Lows fall into the low to mid-30s on Saturday morning, and widespread frost is expected. A Freeze Watch is in effect for areas along and north of Highway 24 overnight Friday into Saturday. The weekend looks beautiful with temperatures reaching the lower 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Next week is warmer to start with highs in the upper 70s Monday through Wednesday, and a chance for rain between Tuesday and Wednesday as a front rolls through the region. Rain amounts will be around 0.25" or so, but we cool down again into the mid-60s by Thursday. A shot of cooler air is expected into next weekend with frost possible once again.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO