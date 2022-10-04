Aly Cline: District 2 Newsletter — October 2022

On Monday, September 19, Mayor Hall and I joined AAA Mountain West Group Surprise for a ribbon cutting event! Ken Blake, Manager of AAA Surprise Auto Repair Center, hosted the ceremony in honor of the grand opening of their new location at 13020 W. Bell Rd.!

Surprise Fiesta Grande

Join us for Surprise Fiesta Grande on October 8! This street festival celebrates our unique culture, traditions and community! It’s a family-friendly event on Saturday, October 8, from 5 - 9 p.m. in the Original Town Site on Hollyhock Street in the Grand Avenue corridor, and offers a fun evening of live music, food, dancing, vintage classic cars and so much more!

Surprise forms Arts, Culture & Library Department

The City is launching a new department – the Arts, Culture & Library Department! This new department will bring a stronger focus to enriching the community through programs, services, experiences and events within these important areas. As part of this new focus, the City will begin managing its three public libraries on July 1, 2023; this includes Northwest Regional, Hollyhock and Asante. Currently, the management services are contracted through Maricopa County Library District.

Over the next nine months, the City will be diving into the details of its offerings and launching a new library website, with the goal of providing enhanced programs and features. More information on the City-led libraries and new Library Commission will be announced as details are finalized. To learn more about our libraries, visit surpriseaz.gov/library. To learn more about Arts & Culture, visit surpriseaz.gov/arts.

Congressional Recognition for Spencer’s Place

On Monday, September 19, we joined founder Karin York as she received Congressional Recognition from Congresswoman Debbie Lesko’s office for Spencer’s Place. The coffee bistro provides adults with disabilities job training and direct skill development to earn a paycheck, build relationships, gain a sense of purpose and show the community the beauty of diversity and inclusion. Spencer’s Place is located at 15341 W. Waddell Rd. #B101. Congratulations!

Discount Nutrition Superstore ribbon cutting

Friday, September 23, Mayor Hall and I joined Discount Nutrition Superstore Surprise for a Ribbon Cutting event! Senior Vice President Matt Bingham hosted the ceremony in honor of the grand opening of their new store, located at 16772 W. Bell Rd. Suite #107. Thank you for choosing Surprise!

Sunday in the Park

The City of Surprise presents Sunday in the Park events this fall! The next event in the series is happening on October 16 and will feature live music by SouthBound, various food trucks, an assortment of beers and wines, entertainment and more! Event admission is free; food and drink will be available for purchase. Don’t forget a blanket or lawn chair! Dogs must be leashed.

Can’t make it to this one? Join us on November 6 for music by Blaine Long. All Sunday in the Park events will be held at Mark Coronado Park, 15850 N. Bullard Ave. from 3 - 7 p.m. For more information or to view the list of upcoming events, visit surpriseaz.gov/specialevents.

My Daddy’s Bakery & Café expansion ribbon cutting

On Wednesday, September 28, Mayor Hall, Councilmember Winters and I joined My Daddy's Italian Bakery & Cafe for a Ribbon Cutting Event! Owner Eugene Gentile hosted the ceremony in honor of their new expansion. Congratulations!

Surprise accepting Veterans Day Parade entries

Be part of the 8th Annual City of Surprise Veterans Day Parade! The Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting parade entries from clubs, organizations, groups and residents who want to show their patriotic spirit and honor those who have bravely served our country. The parade will be held Friday, November 11, beginning at 10 a.m., and will run along Bullard Avenue between Paradise and Tierra Buena lanes.

To register, head to surpriseaz.gov/surpriserec and click on ‘Special Events.’ Entries are due by Friday, October 28. There is no fee to participate. For more information or to register, please contact Daniel Luvisi at 623.222.2251 or daniel.luvisi@surpriseaz.gov.

Stay connected

Want to get notifications about events, activities, City news and more? Don't miss out! Make sure you're signed up for City notifications! Head to surpriseaz.gov/subscribe now and pick which updates you want to receive via text or email. If you were previously subscribed and haven’t gotten a notification from us in a few months, double-check that you are still connected by logging into the site above. If you want the majority of our alerts, make sure to select ‘Surprise City News.’

Community Meeting

My monthly Community Meeting will be at 6 p.m. on October 25 at Sun City Grand in the Pima Room. I look forward to discussing the latest City news and answering any questions you have.

City Council Meetings

The next regularly scheduled Council meeting is October 18 at 6 p.m. You can also watch live on surpriseaz.gov/surprisetv, the Surprise City Gov Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofsurprise or on Cox channel 11.