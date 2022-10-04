Chris Judd: District 6 Newsletter — October 2022

On Monday, September 19, we joined founder Karin York as she received a Congressional Recognition from Congresswoman Debbie Lesko’s office for Spencer’s Place. The coffee bistro provides adults with disabilities job training and direct skill development to earn a paycheck, build relationships, gain a sense of purpose and show the community the beauty of diversity and inclusion. Spencer’s Place is located at 15341 W. Waddell Rd. #B101. Congratulations!

Sunday in the Park

The City of Surprise presents Sunday in the Park events this fall! The next event in the series is happening on October 16 and will feature live music by SouthBound, various food trucks, an assortment of beers and wines, entertainment and more! Event admission is free; food and drink will be available for purchase. Don’t forget a blanket or lawn chair! Dogs must be leashed.

Can’t make it to this one? Join us on November 6 for music by Blaine Long. All Sunday in the Park events will be held at Mark Coronado Park, 15850 N. Bullard Ave. from 3 - 7 p.m. For more information or to view the list of upcoming events, visit surpriseaz.gov/specialevents.

Surprise Fiesta Grande

Join us for Surprise Fiesta Grande! This street festival celebrates our unique culture, traditions and community! It’s a family-friendly event on Saturday, October 8, from 5 - 9 p.m. in the Original Town Site on Hollyhock Street in the Grand Avenue corridor, and offers a fun evening of live music, food, dancing, vintage classic cars and so much more!

Xeriscape Demonstration Garden ribbon cutting

The Xeriscape Demonstration Garden had its official ribbon cutting on Saturday, September 17! We had a great time learning about desert landscapes and meeting some amazing residents. The Xeriscape Demonstration Garden is located on the north side of the Surprise City Hall Campus, 16000 N. Civic Center Plz., and is available for public viewing from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week. Plan your visit to the garden!

Surprise forms Arts, Culture & Library Department

The City is launching a new department – the Arts, Culture & Library Department! This new department will bring a stronger focus to enriching the community through programs, services, experiences and events within these important areas. As part of this new focus, the City will begin managing its three public libraries on July 1, 2023; this includes Northwest Regional, Hollyhock and Asante. Currently, the management services are contracted through Maricopa County Library District.

Over the next nine months, the City will be diving into the details of its offerings and launching a new library website, with the goal of providing enhanced programs and features. More information on the City-led libraries and new Library Commission will be announced as details are finalized. To learn more about our libraries, visit surpriseaz.gov/library. To learn more about Arts & Culture, visit surpriseaz.gov/arts.

Property maintenance assistance available

Surprise homeowners can apply now to receive assistance with a variety of property maintenance services including but not limited to landscaping, minor painting and trash removal.

Applicants must:

Reside in the City of Surprise

Be the owner of the property or have received landlord permission

Reside in the property as their primary residence

Be present at the time services are being provided

Meet need guidelines

The Surprise Human Service and Community Vitality Surprise Day of Service is a one-time service. Projects will be taken on a first come, first served basis with priority given to projects that address health and safety issues. Service is not guaranteed for every applicant. It is dependent upon availability, level of need and funding.

Download the application at surpriseaz.gov/dayofservice or call 623.222.1522.

Surprise accepting Veterans Day Parade entries

Be part of the 8th Annual City of Surprise Veterans Day Parade! The Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting parade entries from clubs, organizations, groups and residents who want to show their patriotic spirit and honor those who have bravely served our country. The parade will be held Friday, November 11, beginning at 10 a.m., and will run along Bullard Avenue between Paradise and Tierra Buena lanes.

To register, head to surpriseaz.gov/surpriserec and click on ‘Special Events.’ Entries are due by Friday, October 28. There is no fee to participate. For more information or to register, please contact Daniel Luvisi at 623.222.2251 or daniel.luvisi@surpriseaz.gov.

Stay connected

Want to get notifications about events, activities, City news and more? Don't miss out! Make sure you're signed up for City notifications! Head to surpriseaz.gov/subscribe now and pick which updates you want to receive via text or email. If you were previously subscribed and haven’t gotten a notification from us in a few months, double-check that you are still connected by logging into the site above. If you want the majority of our alerts, make sure to select ‘Surprise City News.’

Connect with District 6

Please check out my District 6 Facebook page at Councilmember Chris Judd! Be sure to click the "like" button to get District 6 news and updates. Please also visit my District 6 webpage at surpriseaz.gov/district6 where you can subscribe to my ‘Notifications’ list to receive important District 6 updates.

Council Meetings and Agenda

The next regularly scheduled City Council Meeting will take place on October 18 at 6 p.m. and will be open to the public for in-person attendance. You can also watch live at surpriseaz.gov/surprisetv or the Surprise City Gov Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofsurprise. Cox channel 11 also carries the meetings live. Agendas are always posted online at a minimum of two days prior.

If you see something on the agenda that concerns you, please reach out before the meeting so I have time to address your concern. I may even ask your questions during the City Council presentation. The best way to reach me is chris.judd@surpriseaz.gov.

Meet and Greet

Please join me for my D6 Community Meeting on October 19 at 6 p.m. at Tap House Sports Grill, 13699 N. Litchfield Rd. I look forward to discussing the latest City issues and answering any questions you might have.

Please check my webpage at surpriseaz.gov/district6 for updates to my meeting schedule.