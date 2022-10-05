Read full article on original website
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
China shifts US bond holdings offshore, potentially beyond the reach of any future currency sanctions, report says
China cut US debt holdings by 9% from the end of 2021 to July this year, according to Nikkei Asia. Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands saw a $38.5 billion rise in China's Treasury holdings, and Bermuda saw a $7 billion increase. China may be protecting dollar-denominated assets from any future sanctions...
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
The U.S. Department of the Treasury wants people who had pending transactions before the Tornado Cash sanctions went into place to apply for a license to process the withdrawal of their assets. In an FAQ response on Sept. 13, the Treasury said the policy applies to transactions initiated before the...
Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social
The deadline for Digital World deal to acquire Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20. Investors are walking away from planned commitments of $140 million, SEC filings show. Reuters reported that Sabby Management investors bowed out, taking away $100 million. Investors are walking away from commitments to invest in...
Chinese and Russian militaries share a potential weakness, new US report finds
Seoul, South Korea CNN — China’s military leaders share a potential weakness that has undermined their Russian counterparts in Ukraine and could hamper their ability to wage a similar war, according to a new report from the US National Defense University. The report identifies a lack of cross-training...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
Stimulus update 2022: Massive direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in just 10 days
Alaska will begin distributing its first batch of yearly oil-wealth dividend checks to residents earlier than usual this year, paired with a one-time energy relief payment meant to help Alaskans with high energy costs.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
