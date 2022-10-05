ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swift#Blueprint#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Standard Chartered#Ubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
Country
France
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World Bank
Country
China
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy