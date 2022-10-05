ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Outsider.com

LOOK: Waterfalls Pop Up at Death Valley National Park in Wild Viral Clip

California is one of the U.S. states that have been most heavily affected by worsening climate change. Severe storms in the South previously resulted in dangerous mudslides and drought conditions farther north have spurred a string of ongoing wildfires. Most recently though, viral footage shows that rain amid the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has formed waterfalls in California’s Death Valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
activenorcal.com

Is This Yosemite Trail the Most Dangerous in America?

If you Google the most dangerous trails in America, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a list that doesn’t include the iconic trail to the top Half Dome in Yosemite National Park. The trail is one of the most iconic in the country, but it comes with a high level of difficulty and danger.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Complete Guide to Yosemite National Park with Kids

When it comes to national parks, few have quite the name or cachet of Yosemite National Park. Yosemite is one of the oldest national parks in the United States and is also one of the most visited – and with good reason. The park’s majestic waterfalls, grand giant trees, and natural wonders like Half Dome and El Capitan are truly breathtaking to behold.
FRESNO, CA
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
ANIMALS
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Body Discovered at Arches National Park Identified

The body, recently discovered within Utah’s Arches National Park (ARCH), has finally been identified as a Virginia woman. Found over the weekend of October 1-2, Arches park rangers and Grand County, Utah deputies recovered the woman’s body from the popular Devils Garden area of the national park. Kaitlyn Thomas, ARCH spokeswoman, says the body was located before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
cohaitungchi.com

The Wave and Vermilion Cliffs National Monument

Bordered by Kaibab National Forest and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, some of the most unusual geologic formations in the country are found in northern Arizona. It took millions of years for nature to make this magical place, anchored by an isolated maze of rock formations known as Vermilion Cliffs. In fact, the area is so removed from human activity, the cliffs were chosen as a site for the reintroduction of the California condor into the wild. Permits are required to set off on one of the most exclusive outdoor excursions in the country.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Earth is due for its next supercontinent: Continents will shift together around the North Pole when the now shrinking Pacific Ocean disappears - but it won't happen for another 300 million years

A new model predicts the Pacific Ocean will disappear 300 million years from now, bringing the continents together to form a new supercontinent called Amasia located around the North Pole. The simulation was conducted by a team of researchers led by Australia's Curtin University, which highlights the fact that the...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Roads are Closing in Yellowstone National Park Again, Here’s What You Need to Know

As heavy snowfall approaches, visiting Yellowstone National Park (YELL) in the off-season becomes a bit tricky as road closures begin. October is still a wonderful time to visit the world’s first national park. Crowds have thinned out considerably, and many animals flourish in their absence. Fall also brings vibrant shades of gold and yellow to the landscape, enhancing the famous, centuries-old name of the park.
COOKE CITY-SILVER GATE, MT

