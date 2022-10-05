Read full article on original website
Related
LOOK: Waterfalls Pop Up at Death Valley National Park in Wild Viral Clip
California is one of the U.S. states that have been most heavily affected by worsening climate change. Severe storms in the South previously resulted in dangerous mudslides and drought conditions farther north have spurred a string of ongoing wildfires. Most recently though, viral footage shows that rain amid the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has formed waterfalls in California’s Death Valley.
activenorcal.com
Is This Yosemite Trail the Most Dangerous in America?
If you Google the most dangerous trails in America, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a list that doesn’t include the iconic trail to the top Half Dome in Yosemite National Park. The trail is one of the most iconic in the country, but it comes with a high level of difficulty and danger.
cohaitungchi.com
Complete Guide to Yosemite National Park with Kids
When it comes to national parks, few have quite the name or cachet of Yosemite National Park. Yosemite is one of the oldest national parks in the United States and is also one of the most visited – and with good reason. The park’s majestic waterfalls, grand giant trees, and natural wonders like Half Dome and El Capitan are truly breathtaking to behold.
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
Yellowstone Volcano Hit by Over 500 Earthquakes in Grizzly Lake Swarm
Since July there have been roughly 800 quakes in the area as part of an ongoing spike in seismic activity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are the 10 that have the best national parks.
From Yellowstone in Wyoming to the Redwood forests of California, I've seen some of the most beautiful sights and landscapes America has to offer.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Limps Off the Road After Being Hit by Car in Yellowstone National Park
A grizzly bear was recently hit by a car in Yellowstone National Park and was recorded limping back into the woods, according to a report from videographer Mike Godfrey, manager of wilderness website At Home in Wild Spaces, who caught the aftermath of the incident on camera. Somewhere between Grant...
He survived an avalanche on Everest. Then he disappeared on a California mountain.
Quang Thân summitted the world's tallest peaks: Kilimanjaro, Aconagua, Denali. He survived an avalanche on Everest. On a routine hike, he disappeared.
Body Discovered at Arches National Park Identified
The body, recently discovered within Utah’s Arches National Park (ARCH), has finally been identified as a Virginia woman. Found over the weekend of October 1-2, Arches park rangers and Grand County, Utah deputies recovered the woman’s body from the popular Devils Garden area of the national park. Kaitlyn Thomas, ARCH spokeswoman, says the body was located before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cohaitungchi.com
The Wave and Vermilion Cliffs National Monument
Bordered by Kaibab National Forest and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, some of the most unusual geologic formations in the country are found in northern Arizona. It took millions of years for nature to make this magical place, anchored by an isolated maze of rock formations known as Vermilion Cliffs. In fact, the area is so removed from human activity, the cliffs were chosen as a site for the reintroduction of the California condor into the wild. Permits are required to set off on one of the most exclusive outdoor excursions in the country.
Earth is due for its next supercontinent: Continents will shift together around the North Pole when the now shrinking Pacific Ocean disappears - but it won't happen for another 300 million years
A new model predicts the Pacific Ocean will disappear 300 million years from now, bringing the continents together to form a new supercontinent called Amasia located around the North Pole. The simulation was conducted by a team of researchers led by Australia's Curtin University, which highlights the fact that the...
rsvplive.ie
Solar storm warning: Everything you need to know as the sun expels a 200,000-km long solar flare
NASA have announced that this week, the sun expelled a 200,000-km long solar flare that hurtled itself into space. On Tuesday October 4th, a 200,000-km long solar flare erupted from the sun as part of it's cycle of activity. This flare, captured by NASA's Solar Dynamic Observatory was classed as an X1.
Tourists Risk Getting Attacked by Big Black Bear at Yellowstone National Park: VIDEO
Tourists at Yellowstone National Park risked getting mauled by a black bear after a large group of them blocked the road and crowded near the animal. The video below depicts a bear walking across a two-lane road in the park. The traffic is backed because of the amount of tourists who left the cars to get a closer look at the bear.
KSLTV
Person recovered at Arches National Park identified as Virginia woman
MOAB, Utah — A dead woman recovered from Arches National Park on Sunday, Oct. 1 has been identified as Yaroslavna Ksenjek, from Arlington, Virginia. Ksenjek was 33 but the cause of her death has not been determined. Ksenjek was named by the National Park Service Wednesday evening in a...
Roads are Closing in Yellowstone National Park Again, Here’s What You Need to Know
As heavy snowfall approaches, visiting Yellowstone National Park (YELL) in the off-season becomes a bit tricky as road closures begin. October is still a wonderful time to visit the world’s first national park. Crowds have thinned out considerably, and many animals flourish in their absence. Fall also brings vibrant shades of gold and yellow to the landscape, enhancing the famous, centuries-old name of the park.
The Best National Parks To Visit In The Fall
These parks in Virginia, South Carolina, Utah and other states are perfect for an autumn visit.
Gigantic sunspot directly facing Earth ‘poised to explode’ today with strongest solar flare possible set to hit
A GIANT sunspot on the solar surface is set to explode, weather experts have revealed. The large sunspot is almost directly facing Earth, which means there's a high likelihood of solar flares hitting Earth and causing a solar storm. The experts at SpaceWeather.com said: "Behemoth sunspot AR3112 is poised to...
Comments / 0