USPS Announces Holiday Mailing Deadlines To Service Members Abroad
WASHINGTON — As the holidays are fast approaching, so are the mailing deadlines to send presents and merriment to friends and loved ones serving away from home. Be prepared and get your letters and packages in the mail in time to ensure their delight this festive season. To send...
U.S. Postal Service wants to hike stamp prices to 63 cents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said Friday it wants to raise the price of first-class Forever mail stamps from 60 to 63 cents to account for inflationary costs. USPS filed notice of the proposed hike with the Postal Regulatory Commission and wants the increase to take effect Jan....
Stimulus update 2022: Massive direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in just 10 days
Alaska will begin distributing its first batch of yearly oil-wealth dividend checks to residents earlier than usual this year, paired with a one-time energy relief payment meant to help Alaskans with high energy costs.
United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services
In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
CONFIRMED: E-Stimulus Payments are Now Available -- We Show You How to Claim Your One Time Payment
The Veracity Report shows you step by step, how to claim yours if you're eligible. The Department of Human Services has officially begun sending out the one-time Cash Assistance payments Georgia Governor Brian Kemp authorized about a month ago.
Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October
In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
Stimulus Update: The Average Household Should Get a $8,581 Check in 2022 -- But Will It Happen?
Inflation spurred by the pandemic has prompted a need for big checks. The COVID-19 pandemic helped to cause record high inflation. American households will spend an extra $8,581 in 2022 due to inflation. Americans should get a stimulus check to help defray these costs, but that may not happen. Stimulus...
Tax Rebates 2022: IRS To Send Up To $750 In Coming Days, What To Know?
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should start transferring special refunds of up to $750 into bank accounts before the end of September. Tax Rebates 2022: IRS To Send Up To $750 In Coming Days, What To Know?Pixabay.
Stimulus update: One-time inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to start going out in just days in California
Eligible California residents can receive up to $1,050 in state-issued direct payments as part of the state's plan to combat inflation and rising consumer costs. The payments, called the Middle Class Tax Refund, are set to be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October by direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. All the payments are expected to be delivered by January 2023.
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
