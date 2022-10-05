ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USPS Announces Holiday Mailing Deadlines To Service Members Abroad

WASHINGTON — As the holidays are fast approaching, so are the mailing deadlines to send presents and merriment to friends and loved ones serving away from home. Be prepared and get your letters and packages in the mail in time to ensure their delight this festive season. To send...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

U.S. Postal Service wants to hike stamp prices to 63 cents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said Friday it wants to raise the price of first-class Forever mail stamps from 60 to 63 cents to account for inflationary costs. USPS filed notice of the proposed hike with the Postal Regulatory Commission and wants the increase to take effect Jan....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal#The Postal Service#Board Of Governors#Linus Business#Priority Mail#Usps Retail Ground
Joel Eisenberg

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers

Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October

In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

You Can Shop at Costco Without Becoming a Member. Here's How

Want to try Costco products but not join the club? This could be the solution. Costco is a warehouse club that offers discounts on bulk products. You must be a member to shop at Costco in most circumstances. If a Costco member buys you a Costco Shop Card, you can...
SHOPPING
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to start going out in just days in California

Eligible California residents can receive up to $1,050 in state-issued direct payments as part of the state's plan to combat inflation and rising consumer costs. The payments, called the Middle Class Tax Refund, are set to be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October by direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. All the payments are expected to be delivered by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
PYMNTS

Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’

Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
BUSINESS

