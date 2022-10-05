Read full article on original website
Saban Reveals When Bryce Young’s Playing Status Will Be Determined
Alabama coach Nick Saban is still unsure if quarterback Bryce Young will start on Saturday vs. Texas A&M with his current shoulder injury. As of Thursday, Saban said Young’s status will most likely be determined based on how the pregame warmups go on Saturday. “Bryce has been practicing, and...
Wilson Has Injury Similar to What Sidelined Prescott in 2021, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday for an injection to address discomfort in his throwing shoulder, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. A separate report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that the injury Wilson...
Russell Gage Questionable for Buccaneers vs. Falcons
The Buccaneers have added wide receiver Russell Gage to the injury report with a back injury, making the veteran questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Tampa Bay has dealt with injuries at the wide receiver position all year, as Chris Godwin and Julio Jones have both been in and out of games due to various injuries. Additionally, the team will miss tight end Cameron Brate on Sunday with a concussion. The team had signed Cole Beasley as a free agent, but he abruptly retired after just two games with the team.
Report: Commanders to Activate Brian Robinson Jr. for Game vs. Titans
Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is set to make his NFL regular season debut against the Titans on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The incredible news comes less than six weeks after he was shot in a suspected robbery attempt. Robinson, who was shot once...
Falcons, Buccaneers to clash for first place in NFC South
Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles is concerned. His Buccaneers were futile against stopping Kansas City’s rushing attack on Sunday, as the Chiefs ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 37 attempts, an average of more than five years per carry. The Buccaneers’ inability to stop the run against...
Broncos Lose Garett Bolles, Ronald Darby to Season-Ending Injuries
View the original article to see embedded media. After a 12–9 overtime loss at the hands of the Colts on Thursday night, the Broncos will have to regroup without two important starters. Offensive tackle Garrett Bolles broke his leg on Thursday night and will have surgery that will cost...
Giants’ Daboll Won’t Rule Out Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
View the original article to see embedded media. Rumors about a possible New York reunion have run wild since free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was seen at the Giants facility this week. Though the 29-year-old was reportedly only present to check in on his good friend Sterling Shepard, fans have begun to wonder if he’s considering a return to the franchise that he started his career with.
Lee Corso Missing Second Straight ‘College GameDay’ Saturday
View the original article to see embedded media. For the second straight week, Lee Corso is away from the rest of the College Gameday crew. At the start of Saturday’s show in Lawrence, Kans., host Rece Davis announced that the 87-year-old was off the show once again for health reasons. The update comes just a week after Corso missed last Saturday’s show at Clemson when he woke up feeling “a little bit” under the weather, per Davis.
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
