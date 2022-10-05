Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 228 of the invasion
Vladimir Putin signed a decree late on Saturday tightening security for the Kerch bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia after the explosion that crippled the heavily guarded bridge. Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, is in charge of the effort. By Saturday evening, Russia said the rail link across the bridge was operational again but road traffic would remain constricted.
Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
PARIS — French author Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for blending fiction and autobiography in books that fearlessly mine her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s. In more than 20 books published over five decades, Ernaux...
Ukrainian authorities take stock of ruins in liberated Lyman
LYMAN, UKRAINE — Ukrainian authorities are just beginning to sift through the wreckage of the devastated city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine as they assess the humanitarian toll, and possibility of war crimes, from a months-long Russian occupation. Few of the buildings in the city in the Donetsk region...
RELATED PEOPLE
With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations
LONDON — After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union. The tax-cutting economic plans of the country's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has her feuding at home with financial markets, the opposition and chunks of her own Conservative Party. But abroad, European politicians and diplomats have noticed a marked softening of tone since Truss took over from Boris Johnson a month ago.
Sweden seizes evidence at Baltic Sea pipeline leak site
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — Sweden’s domestic security agency said Thursday that its preliminary investigation of leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause and a prosecutor said evidence at the site has been seized. The...
Sabotage hits trains in north Germany, forcing 3-hour halt
BERLIN — A train communications system in Germany was targeted by sabotage Saturday, forcing both passenger and cargo trains to halt for nearly three hours across the northwest of the country, authorities said. Operator Deutsche Bahn said early Saturday that no long-distance or regional trains were running in the...
A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Biden's outreach
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday effectively acknowledged the failure of one of his biggest and most humiliating foreign policy gambles: a fist-bump with the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince associated with human rights abuses. Biden’s awkward encounter with Mohammed bin Salman in July...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Germany wants climate losses put on agenda at UN talks
BERLIN — Germany wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at this year's United Nations climate talks, Germany's foreign minister said Friday. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having around...
No summit breakthrough, EU struggles with gas price cap plan
PRAGUE — European Union leaders struggled Friday to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war in Ukraine fuels a major energy crisis, driving up prices for consumers and businesses. The price cap is one of several measures the 27-nation bloc...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0