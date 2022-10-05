Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Freeway road work will get back underway this weekend
The Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing or restricting Valley freeways for road work at different locations and timeframes this weekend. On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramp to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed until approximately Oct. 30 for...
ABC 15 News
One-year-old Mesa girl battling rare condition that causes seizures
Uplifting Arizona with the push to get a little girl to Disneyland! She's battling a rare condition, but the Mesa one-year-old is already proving to be quite the fighter. "I had a normal pregnancy. There were no signs,’ said Landrie Williams. Meet Williams and her 17-month-old daughter, Hazel. "We...
ABC 15 News
Loop 303 reopened after truck rollover near Lake Pleasant Parkway
PEORIA, AZ — Southbound Loop 303 was shut down from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway for several hours Thursday after a truck hauling trash rolled over on the roadway. The crash occurred early Thursday morning at milepost 133, near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials...
ABC 15 News
Reports of shots fired outside of Carl Hayden High School during football game
PHOENIX — Shots were reportedly fired outside of Carl Hayden High School during a football game Friday night. Police are currently investigating what exactly happened. People in attendance of the football game say that everyone in the stadium was ordered to the ground after gunfire was heard. No injuries...
ABC 15 News
Valley man speaks after surviving wrong-way crash
PEORIA, AZ — "I don't remember anything... like the pair of headlights that I saw, I thought it was coming from the other side," says Julian Cano. Twenty-three-year-old Cano is miraculously alive and talking after being hit head-on in a wrong-way crash along Loop 101 Tuesday night. His father, Oscar, shared a video with ABC15 in hopes this tragedy serves as a warning to others.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
ABC 15 News
One killed in crash along I-10 west of the Valley
TONOPAH, AZ — One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 10 west of the Valley early Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two vehicles, including a commercial vehicle, crashed around 4 a.m. near milepost 99, which is near Tonopah/Wintersburg. One person died in the...
ABC 15 News
More upgrades coming to Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall is undergoing even more upgrades!. Macerich announced Thursday plans to renovate the interior and exterior part of the south wing of the mall, which is anchored by Nordstrom. It will be something of an extension of the luxury wing with luxury valet...
ABC 15 News
Truck driver hit, killed by passing car along I-17 near Happy Valley Road
PHOENIX — A semi-truck driver was killed Friday morning when a passing vehicle struck him while he was securing his load along Interstate 17. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred before 8 a.m. near Happy Valley Road. The 18-wheeler had pulled off to the right...
ABC 15 News
Nursing student takes what she learned in class, saves life the same day
PEORIA, AZ — Tiffany McFall, a nursing student at West-MEC in Surprise, is recalling the moment she realized a life was in her hands. The rescue happened in August, while she was working as a deck attendant at Aqua-Tots Swim School in Peoria. “It’s crazy to think that the...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Possible isolated storms Sunday in AZ
PHOENIX — The storm system that's brought storms across Arizona this week will keep storm chances around through Sunday evening. We'll see the best chance for scattered storms in the Valley late in the day. Storms that develop will be capable of producing strong winds, areas of blowing dust,...
ABC 15 News
Contour your face - no needles and no downtown at All Buttered Up Beauty Bar & Med Spa
All Buttered Up Beauty Bar & Med Spa is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. All Buttered Up is North Peoria's premier boutique med spa, we offer medical aesthetic services, such as neurotoxins, dermal fillers, facials, facial & body contouring, wellness IV's, teeth whitening and permanent makeup. We strive to enhance...
ABC 15 News
Pricey! Scottsdale property for sale for $55,000,000
Check out this sprawling Scottsdale property for sale now for $55,000,000. It sits on nearly 240 acres and has a variety of recreational facilities, multiple buildings, and more.
ABC 15 News
What to know if you come across fentanyl
PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
ABC 15 News
Funerals are not fun, so why have one when you can celebrate life? How to plan an end of life celebration
Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Think about all the changes that have happened in day-to-day living since the 1860s. The industrial and technological advances have been enormous. They are so large that they have completely changed how we live our lives. Funeral service, as we know it now, was developed in the 1860s and has, for the most part, stayed the same. I believe this must change. We have seen an increase in cremation services without the option of memorialization. Time and again, I hear the phrase, "I don't need all that." I do not believe that people do not want to memorialize their loved ones. I believe, "I don't want all that" actually means, "I don't want what you are offering." The word "funeral" equates to sadness and, I think, we need to shift.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Stay weather-aware, more storms through the weekend
PHOENIX — The storm system that's brought storms across Arizona this week will keep storm chances around through the weekend. This area of low pressure will sit to our southwest through today before moving back through Arizona this weekend as it gets pulled back up into the main jetstream.
ABC 15 News
Arizona Game and Fish investigating reports of dead birds, geese
PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating reports of dead birds in the Valley and working to determine possible cases of avian flu. A spokesperson with the department confirmed Wednesday that they have received reports of about two dozen Canada geese and three to four ducks that have died at Phoenix-area parks with water features.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances continue through the weekend
PHOENIX — A storm system that brought storms across Arizona through the first half of the week will keep storm chances in play through the weekend. This area of low pressure will sit to our southwest through Friday before moving back through Arizona this weekend as it gets pulled back up into the main Jetstream.
ABC 15 News
Registered Latinos voters push even harder to 'get out their vote' five weeks before election
Arizona is less than a week away until the last date for those who can register to vote in the general election. ABC15 spoke with Joe Garcia with Chicanos Por La Cause Action Fund, he says they are still trying to get as many people registered by October 11. Back...
