ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Freeway road work will get back underway this weekend

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing or restricting Valley freeways for road work at different locations and timeframes this weekend. On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramp to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed until approximately Oct. 30 for...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

One-year-old Mesa girl battling rare condition that causes seizures

Uplifting Arizona with the push to get a little girl to Disneyland! She's battling a rare condition, but the Mesa one-year-old is already proving to be quite the fighter. "I had a normal pregnancy. There were no signs,’ said Landrie Williams. Meet Williams and her 17-month-old daughter, Hazel. "We...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Loop 303 reopened after truck rollover near Lake Pleasant Parkway

PEORIA, AZ — Southbound Loop 303 was shut down from Interstate 17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway for several hours Thursday after a truck hauling trash rolled over on the roadway. The crash occurred early Thursday morning at milepost 133, near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials...
PEORIA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
ABC 15 News

Valley man speaks after surviving wrong-way crash

PEORIA, AZ — "I don't remember anything... like the pair of headlights that I saw, I thought it was coming from the other side," says Julian Cano. Twenty-three-year-old Cano is miraculously alive and talking after being hit head-on in a wrong-way crash along Loop 101 Tuesday night. His father, Oscar, shared a video with ABC15 in hopes this tragedy serves as a warning to others.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

One killed in crash along I-10 west of the Valley

TONOPAH, AZ — One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 10 west of the Valley early Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two vehicles, including a commercial vehicle, crashed around 4 a.m. near milepost 99, which is near Tonopah/Wintersburg. One person died in the...
TONOPAH, AZ
ABC 15 News

More upgrades coming to Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall is undergoing even more upgrades!. Macerich announced Thursday plans to renovate the interior and exterior part of the south wing of the mall, which is anchored by Nordstrom. It will be something of an extension of the luxury wing with luxury valet...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installations#Live Music#Sle
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Possible isolated storms Sunday in AZ

PHOENIX — The storm system that's brought storms across Arizona this week will keep storm chances around through Sunday evening. We'll see the best chance for scattered storms in the Valley late in the day. Storms that develop will be capable of producing strong winds, areas of blowing dust,...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
ABC 15 News

What to know if you come across fentanyl

PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Funerals are not fun, so why have one when you can celebrate life? How to plan an end of life celebration

Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Think about all the changes that have happened in day-to-day living since the 1860s. The industrial and technological advances have been enormous. They are so large that they have completely changed how we live our lives. Funeral service, as we know it now, was developed in the 1860s and has, for the most part, stayed the same. I believe this must change. We have seen an increase in cremation services without the option of memorialization. Time and again, I hear the phrase, "I don't need all that." I do not believe that people do not want to memorialize their loved ones. I believe, "I don't want all that" actually means, "I don't want what you are offering." The word "funeral" equates to sadness and, I think, we need to shift.
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona Game and Fish investigating reports of dead birds, geese

PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating reports of dead birds in the Valley and working to determine possible cases of avian flu. A spokesperson with the department confirmed Wednesday that they have received reports of about two dozen Canada geese and three to four ducks that have died at Phoenix-area parks with water features.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances continue through the weekend

PHOENIX — A storm system that brought storms across Arizona through the first half of the week will keep storm chances in play through the weekend. This area of low pressure will sit to our southwest through Friday before moving back through Arizona this weekend as it gets pulled back up into the main Jetstream.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy