Read full article on original website
Related
siusalukis.com
Women's Golf set to host Saluki Invitational
The Southern Illinois women's golf team will host the Saluki Invitational in their fourth tournament of the 2022-2023 season at the Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The Salukis lineup will consist of junior Janie Samattiyadeekul. Kylee Vaughan, freshman Ella Overstreet, senior Ayanna Habeel, and senior Secilia Ho. Morgan...
siusalukis.com
Salukis to begin three-game homestand on Sunday against UNI
CARBONDALE, Ill. - After collecting back-to-back wins, Southern Illinois University (6-3-2) is looking to stay hot on Sunday at home against Northern Iowa. Who: Northern Iowa Panthers (4-5-4) Time: 1 p.m. Date: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Where: Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex - Carbondale, Ill. Live Stats: Here. Quick...
siusalukis.com
Football reels off 38-straight points to beat Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, MO. — After falling behind, 14-0, Southern Illinois reeled off 38-straight points to blow past Missouri State, 38-21, and win its fourth-consecutive game. The No. 17-ranked Salukis (4-2, 3-0) scored 17 points in the second quarter and 21 more in the third to rout the No. 20-ranked Bears (2-4, 0-3). Statistically and on the scoreboard, Missouri State dominated the first quarter, holding a 144-26 advantage in total yards.
siusalukis.com
Salukis head to Indiana to take on Evansville and Indiana State
The Southern Illinois volleyball team hits the road this weekend as the Salukis head to Indiana to take on the Evansville Purple Aces and Indiana State Sycamores. On Friday, SIU and Evansville will begin play at 6 p.m. followed by another 6 p.m. start Saturday in Terre Haute. Scouting Evansville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siusalukis.com
Salukis sweep Evansville 3-0 to start weekend road trip
Evansville, Ind. —The Southern Illinois volleyball team started its weekend road trip with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-18) sweep over the Evansville Purple Aces. With the win, the Salukis improve to 10-7 (3-2 MVC) and earn their first Valley sweep of the season. The Salukis started off hot, scoring...
Comments / 0