SPRINGFIELD, MO. — After falling behind, 14-0, Southern Illinois reeled off 38-straight points to blow past Missouri State, 38-21, and win its fourth-consecutive game. The No. 17-ranked Salukis (4-2, 3-0) scored 17 points in the second quarter and 21 more in the third to rout the No. 20-ranked Bears (2-4, 0-3). Statistically and on the scoreboard, Missouri State dominated the first quarter, holding a 144-26 advantage in total yards.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO