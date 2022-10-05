MADISON — Even in far left Dane County this seems extreme. Ratcliff was addressing the latest legally suspect policy of the board, part of an ordinance demanding the county limit contracting for programs and services with federal, state and local agencies that investigate, arrest or prosecutes individuals that violate the state’s ban on abortion. In other words, it won’t do business with entities that follow the law. It’s part of the radical resistance movement born out of the summer’s U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade — a move that even leftist County Executive Joe Parisi warned could cause major financial hardship to the county (its taxpayers).

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO