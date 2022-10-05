Item: Syracuse athletics announced last week that three of the five inaugural members of the school’s Ring of Honor within the JMA Wireless Dome, will be officially saluted at intermission of the North Carolina State football game on October 15 (3:30 p.m. ET / ACC Network). The trio of Number 44 legends Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, and Floyd Little will be honored by family representatives, school administrators, and hopefully a large turnout of spectators during the halftime festivities. Those three join Jim Boeheim, Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, and Roy Simmons Jr. with their names emblazoned on the façade just below the suite seating on the north side of the building. We have a nomination for the next two deserving names to join that exclusive group.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO