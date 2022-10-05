Read full article on original website
Elijah Moore Schedules Syracuse Basketball Official Visit
Class of 2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes guard Elijah Moore will officially visit Syracuse basketball the weekend of October 14th, he tells All Syracuse. Moore is a 6-3 guard with an Orange offer and has visited previously. "Just want to chill with the coaches and the team," Moore said. "Watch ...
cuse.com
#7 Syracuse Dominates in 2-0 Win Against #4 Wake Forest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- From kickoff to the final whistle, No. 7 Syracuse men's soccer shutdown No. 4 Wake Forest in a major 2-0 victory. The Orange held the nation's best-attacking team without a goal and just five shots on target. Senior forward Levonte Johnson won a penalty in the 13th...
sujuiceonline.com
Orange Watch: Syracuse should add two more to Ring of Honor
Item: Syracuse athletics announced last week that three of the five inaugural members of the school’s Ring of Honor within the JMA Wireless Dome, will be officially saluted at intermission of the North Carolina State football game on October 15 (3:30 p.m. ET / ACC Network). The trio of Number 44 legends Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, and Floyd Little will be honored by family representatives, school administrators, and hopefully a large turnout of spectators during the halftime festivities. Those three join Jim Boeheim, Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, and Roy Simmons Jr. with their names emblazoned on the façade just below the suite seating on the north side of the building. We have a nomination for the next two deserving names to join that exclusive group.
cuse.com
Monroe Madness!
The Syracuse men's and women's basketball teams took the quick trip to Rochester to participate in "Monroe Madness" in front of an Orange-clad crowd at the Blue Cross Arena on Friday night. Otto and the Syracuse Spirit Team also joined in on the event and "Voice of the Orange" Matt...
cnycentral.com
Three burning questions heading into the back half of SU football season
Syracuse, NY — Congratulations Orange fans, you've almost made it through a week without actual Syracuse Orange football. Here's hoping you're prepared for the grind of the ACC conference season, because boy will it ever be strenuous. Out of the bye Syracuse takes on #14 North Carolina State at home, then heads down to Death Valley to take on #5 Clemson.
cuse.com
DeSmet Records 1,500th Career Save; 'Cuse Travels to SLU Saturday
Game Details: Saturday, October 8 (3 pm), Appleton Arena, Canton, N.Y. Orange goaltender Arielle DeSmet had 43 saves, including the 1500th of her Syracuse career, in Syracuse's home opener against St. Lawrence. The graduate student from Charlotte, Vt., who had 24 saves in the second period, is one of five Syracuse goalies to achieve the 1,500 career-save milestone. Syracuse (1-3 overall) lost the first game of the home-and-home series, 2-0, and will play the second game at St. Lawrence (2-3) at 3 pm on Saturday, October 8th at Appleton Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
cnycentral.com
Biggest crowd of the season expected for Syracuse football vs. NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far for next week's matchup between #14 NC State and #22 Syracuse. That means the two ranked opponents will bring in the biggest crowd of the season so far. The only other game that's had such similar numbers was the home opener against Louisville. 37,000 tickets were sold for the game, but attendance has gone down throughout the season, even with an undefeated team.
Syracuse’s John Wildhack on Adam Weitsman’s plan to offer $1M to single recruit: ‘That’s an individual decision’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack has yet to talk to Adam Weitsman after one of the school’s most visible boosters announced that he would offer $1 million to a football recruit and a basketball recruit through the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Adam Weitsman finds redemption in giving
It’s been over a year since NCAA athletes started being able to profit for their name, image and likeness. The new policy changed the game, with big-name athletes like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams cashing in — worth nearly $9 million in NIL value. Last month,...
localsyr.com
Even during a bye week business is booming on and off the SU Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Even during a bye week for the SU Orange restaurants and other businesses are still booming including Joey’s Italian Restaurant in Syracuse. “Business has been super good for us throughout the week and the weekend we really don’t have a slow day, thank god,” General Manager Richard Decuffa said.
cuse.com
Kimoto and Kozyreva Fall In Consolation Round
CARY, N.C. - The doubles duo of Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva fell in the consultation bracket on Thursday afternoon at the ITA Women's All-American Championships. The pair fell to Julia Adams And Annabelle Xu of Virginia. Kimoto and Kozyreva fell in a 6-0, 6-3 battle. 'Cuse will be back...
Christian Brothers Academy OC shares details of recent recruiting visit by Syracuse coordinators
Syracuse, N.Y. — After beating Virginia two Fridays ago, Syracuse football coaches used their free Saturday doing some regional recruiting. Defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Robert Anae didn’t have to go far for their assignment.
localsyr.com
Steve & Kim play a newlywed inspired game
SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
‘He doesn’t see her disability:’ Jamesville-DeWitt football player’s friendship leads to award nomination
Syracuse, NY. -- Five years ago, when both were in fifth grade, Bryce Dadey noticed that Marley Aberdeen could use some company during lunch. So Dadey walked across the Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School cafeteria and sat down at her table. And thus began a friendship that has grown ever since.
New dirt track for Super DIRT Week at Oswego is smooth and fast
After over four inches of lake effect rain soaked the Oswego Speedway last week, many fans felt that the new clay racing surface would be adversely affected. Those thoughts were quickly disproved Wednesday afternoon when race cars got on the new ⅝th-mile clay oval for their first practice runs for the upcoming 50th annual Super DIRT Week activities.
‘Jeopardy!’ features another Central New York contestant: ‘We’re pretty smart up here’
For the sixth time in six months, a person from Central New York will appear on “Jeopardy!”. “That means we’re pretty smart up here,” joked Jo Austin, a retired IT project manager who lives in Manlius, N.Y. Austin will appear on “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, joining recent contestants...
WKTV
"Sheriffs' Showdown 2" scheduled for Oct. 13
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – The Madison County Sheriffs’ Office will be taking part in the “Sheriffs’ Showdown 2” at the Watkins Glen International. On Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sheriffs from 27 different counties, across New York State will be on hand to race around the track. They will be racing in timed trials all throughout the day.
Baldwinsville school superintendent charged with DWI after football game (crowd-surfing video)
Update: The Baldwinsville School District superintendent had a blood alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit, police chief says. Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville School District superintendent was charged Friday night with DWI after he was suspected to be drunk at a football game, police said. Several students...
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
Rock or bust: A 12-year-old Liverpool guitarist is tearing up the Syracuse music scene
Three teens slam danced in front of the public library on a rainy Sunday in Westcott, spraying water on passers-by as they whipped their heads around to Green Day’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. Neither the teens nor the guy playing the guitar were bothered by the downpour. Call...
