ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Almost 3 in 4 Maryland voters favor legalizing marijuana ahead of November referendum: poll

By Olafimihan Oshin
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z6MR0_0iN8lcTC00

An overwhelming majority of Maryland voters said in a new Washington Post-University of Maryland survey that they are in favor of legalizing marijuana ahead of November’s midterm election.

The poll, published on Wednesday , found that 73 percent of respondents said they’ll support the proposed legalization, while 23 percent of those surveyed oppose it.

Eighty-seven percent of respondents under the age of 40 support legalizing weed in the state, according to the poll, as do 77 percent of African American participants and 70 percent of white ones.

Eighty-one percent of registered Independent voters in Maryland support the proposed referendum, along with 78 percent of registered Democrats and 53 percent of Republicans.

Maryland could become the 20th state, alongside Washington, D.C., to legalize adult recreational weed use if state voters pass the measure.

The proposed referendum will allow residents to legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of the recreational drug and will create cannabis business assistance and community reinvestment and repair funds.

Maryland already has a legal medical marijuana program.

The Post-University of Maryland poll was conducted from Sept. 22 to Sept. 27 with a total of 810 state residents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 4 percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Recall issued for falafel products sold in Kansas

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), a recall has been issued on Oct. 7 for two frozen falafel products sold exclusively at ALDI locations. The products are being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of an outbreak of a strain of E. coli.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Grassley a ‘no’ on Graham’s 15-week abortion ban

Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa), the most senior member of the Senate GOP conference, says he would vote against a national 15-week abortion ban sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) that has caused a political headache for fellow Republicans.   “I would vote ‘no,’” Grassley said at a televised debate Thursday night with his Democratic election […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Legalizing Marijuana#Election State#Legalize#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#African American#Democrats#Republicans#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

2 dozen counties added to drought emergency list

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than two dozen counties have been added to the Kansas drought emergency list. And other counties that were just in a drought watch have been added to the drought warning list. The first map shows the emergency, warnings and watches from June. The second map is updated with the changes. […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSN News

Economy experts weigh in on how Kansas could handle recession

Experts at Wichita State University (WSU) released their annual economic outlook on Thursday. Jeremy Hill, the director of the WSU Center for Economic Development and Business Research, said the forecast showed the economy was doing better than most thought, but the last two weeks have thrown some curveballs.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Mysterious death of Nevada attorney Susan Winters on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” a family begins a relentless pursuit of justice after the death of attorney Susan Winters is ruled a suicide. Here is a preview of correspondent Josh Mankiewicz’s report: It was a tragic loss — one that might have united a family in grief — instead, it tore them apart […]
NEVADA STATE
KSN News

Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy