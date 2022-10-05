Read full article on original website
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas
While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
aymag.com
October 6, 2022
Book Your Calendars: CALS Six Bridges Book Festival Returns in October. If you haven’t already cleared your schedule for the end of October, you’ll want to make room before you finish planning those Halloween parties. Hosted by the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), the 19th annual Six Bridges Book Festival is back from Oct. 20-30 with more than 60 authors participating in sessions, panels and special…
aymag.com
Weekend Events: Oct. 6 – Oct. 9
There are always great things to do in The Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Also, listen to 103.7 The Buzz every Friday morning for Morning Mayhem to learn more about what’s going on during the weekend and more, featuring our AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker.
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
arkansasedc.com
Manufacturing Thrives in Arkansas
Across Arkansas, manufacturers are producing a wide range of essential goods every day that help people live their lives and that power our economy. From Arkadelphia to Blytheville and from Searcy to Texarkana, these manufacturing companies employ thousands of Arkansans, providing high wage jobs that are vital to our state. In fact, more than 10 percent of the nonfarm workforce in Arkansas is employed in manufacturing. In September 2022, manufacturing employment as a percentage of the state’s total nonfarm employment was 12.41%.
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
actionnews5.com
Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
Burn bans continue to expand across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Summer might be long gone, but continued dry weather and lack of rain have kept the state's burn bans around for a while longer. Nearly all of Arkansas' 75 counties are faced with the burn ban— with the ban in effect in 66 counties.
Kait 8
Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
Final scores for Week 6 of Arkansas high school football
ARKANSAS, USA — Alma 45, Pea Ridge 7.
Arkansas May Pass the Pipe Soon. Whatcha Think Bout That?
The mid-term elections in Arkansas are just over a month away and there is something on the ballot you need to know about. There is a constitutional amendment on the November 8th ballot to legalize recreational marijuana. The amendment was put on the ballot by a group called Responsible Growth Arkansas. This is what Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas said:
Arkansas cattle farmers’ profits shriveling with drought
The lack of rain lately has been especially tough on the cattle industry.
aymag.com
Arkansas Backstories: Ghost Towns
With one exception, Arkansas doesn’t have ghost towns similar to those fascinating relics found in the western states. Most of our alleged ghost towns are old communities such as Bear, Graysonia, Paraclifta and Pinnacle Springs, which simply dropped off the map for one reason or another. There’s little, if any, physical evidence that these towns ever existed.
neareport.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
KATV
WATCH: Recreational marijuana in Arkansas town hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's among the most significant social changes ever proposed in Arkansas: Should adults be allowed to legally possess and use marijuana?. Millions of dollars are being spent during this election season to sway your vote with millions more at stake for the winning side. KATV's...
Here’s When & Where To See Stunning Fall Colors in Arkansas
Fall is in the air and soon the trees will be changing colors. There are some fantastic areas in Arkansas to take a day trip and see the beautiful colors of autumn. Some reports are saying foliage might be turning a little earlier this year but still to be on the safe side the best bet is to wait until mid to late October and early November for the big show of color depending on where you go in Arkansas.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
swark.today
First Arkansas Gubernatorial Debate Set for Tonight
TONIGHT – Wednesday, October 5th – 6:30-7 p.m. CT. KATV ABC 7 in Little Rock and over KATV’s entire coverage area. Also viewable online at katv.com. Archive available on YouTube sometime following the debate. What:. Tonight, KATV will air the first of two televised Arkansas gubernatorial debates....
