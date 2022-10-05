Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Manage GNOME Extensions Like a Pro With Extension Manager
The free and open-source GNOME desktop environment has long supported extensions, which expand on what the interface can do. But for years, GNOME didn't do a great job of helping you find and install these extensions. The process involved going to a website, installing a Firefox extension, and crossing your fingers.
makeuseof.com
How to Know Which Apps Are Using Your Camera and Microphone on Windows 11
On Windows, you may have allowed apps and programs access to your camera and microphone in order to make video calls, take pictures, record audio, and do other things. However, if you’re a privacy-minded user, you might be concerned about apps using your camera and microphone without your knowledge.
makeuseof.com
How to Instantly Insert Text Snippets Anywhere in Windows With Beeftext
Tired of having to repeatedly type out the same text again and again? You need a text snippet! Text snippets, common in code-writing tools, make inserting repeated content quicker and easier. The wonderfully-named Beeftext is a clever tool that lets you insert text snippets almost anywhere in Windows. Here's how...
makeuseof.com
How to Add a USB Device to VirtualBox on Windows
VirtualBox is one of the most preferred virtualization software in the industry. It has come a long way from supporting just USB 1.0 devices to now even USB 3.0 devices. But if you take a quick glance at the File Explorer or Device Manager in a Windows VM, you will see that the USB devices like flash drives do not show up.
makeuseof.com
How to Start X11 on Linux Without a Display Manager
While most modern Linux systems use a display manager to log in users and start a desktop environment, it's possible to start X11 and your favorite window manager/desktop environment without one. You can start X from a virtual console and even set it up to launch automatically on login. Here's how.
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Rename Your Windows 11 PC
Did you know you're not tied to the default name your Windows 11 PC comes with? It's quite easy to rename a Windows computer. You can change the name of your Windows 11 PC via the Settings app or the System Properties window. If you prefer to use a command-line interface, you can rename your computer with Command Prompt or Windows PowerShell. Let's go over each of these methods one by one.
makeuseof.com
How to Manage and Delete Save Data on Your Nintendo Switch
Managing save data on any console can be an essential part of looking after your Nintendo Switch and a headache when choosing what data to remove. With the Switch, you may need to manage and delete save data more often than on other consoles. Luckily, managing your save data on Nintendo Switch is straightforward and can be done in a few easy steps.
makeuseof.com
How to Speed Up Menus in Windows 11
Windows 11’s menus have fade and slide animation effects most users probably seldom notice. Such effects generate momentary delays in menus appearing, amounting to about half a second (400 milliseconds). And while 400 milliseconds may not be a particularly noticeable delay, animation effects still slow menus down a little.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the UnityPlayer.dll (0xc0000005) Error in Windows 10 & 11
UnityPlayer.dll is a DLL file some games need for their 3D graphics content. A widely reported UnityPlayer.dll error frequently crashes games for which that DLL file is required. Players who encounter this issue usually see “UnityPlayer.dll caused an Access Violation (0xc0000005)” error messages in the Event Viewer logs.
makeuseof.com
How to Bring Back the Group Policy Editor in Windows 11
When troubleshooting a problem on your Windows computer, you often use the Group Policy Editor to easily fix it. With its hierarchal structure, you can quickly adjust settings that are applied to users or to your computer. But if the Group Policy Editor is missing from your search results, you...
makeuseof.com
How to Check the Bluetooth Version of Your Windows PC and Upgrade to Bluetooth 5
You probably use Bluetooth every day to listen to music on your wireless headphones or a speaker. Or use a Bluetooth mouse or keyboard with your computer. You may not feel the need to know the Bluetooth version of your PC, as your devices work fine with it. However, newer technologies like Bluetooth 5 offer several benefits—to take advantage of them, you should first know your PC's Bluetooth version. So let's explore how you can do that and how easy it is to upgrade to Bluetooth 5.
makeuseof.com
Can't Add a New Email Account to the Windows Mail App? Try These Fixes
There is no limitation on how many email accounts you can add to an email client. This way, you can access all of your emails from one place, so you can keep track of everything you need to do without having to switch devices. Most of the time, adding a...
makeuseof.com
CleanMyMac X: Can It Help Optimize Your Mac?
Macs are typically effective and dependable machines you can use efficiently for many years. But just like every other piece of technology, sometimes they may get clogged with unnecessary (maybe even harmful) files, programs, and processes. If you're looking for a way to make your Mac as efficient as you...
makeuseof.com
10 Essential Privacy and Security Apps for Linux Desktops
Linux-based operating systems have a reputation for being very secure and private. Linux is free and open source, unlike Windows or macOS. This makes its source code more open to scrutiny—more difficult for developers to add any malicious software. Many Linux distributions also have built-in features and apps for...
makeuseof.com
How to Remove and Disable the Microsoft Wi-Fi Direct Virtual Adapter
The Microsoft Wi-Fi Direct Virtual Adapter allows your PC to connect to another wireless device over the wireless network. Window 10 and 11 running systems use Wi-Fi Direct for the Project to This PC feature to wirelessly mirror your other devices to your PC. That being said, the Microsoft Wi-Fi...
makeuseof.com
How to Get Personalized Prime Deal Notifications on Your Phone
Did you know that you can set up notifications for Amazon's upcoming Prime-exclusive event? A quick reminder from the Amazon Shopping app can make sure you save big on some of the hottest items. Amazon is introducing a new shopping event for its Prime users, dubbed the Prime Early Access...
makeuseof.com
Has the RAM Sticker Ruined Your AM5 ASRock Motherboard? Here's How to Return It
Like all motherboard manufacturers, ASRock has released new AM5 motherboards for AMD's latest chipset. New motherboards always come with instructions and covers to remove before first putting it together with the rest of your PC, but it looks like ASRock might've just taken it too far. A sticker covering the RAM slots seems to be messing up people's new AM5 ASRock motherboards, leaving them with no choice but to claim the warranty and get a replacement.
makeuseof.com
risiOS: A Fedora-Based Linux Distro That Holds Your Hand
Fedora Workstation has become an easy-to-use, well-supported version of Linux. If you just want an operating system for your computer that shows you some of the best of what free and open-source software has to offer, Fedora Linux is an easy recommendation. But there are some areas where new users...
makeuseof.com
What Is Etherscan? How Does Etherscan Work?
Etherscan is an important tool you should know about if you want to get involved with the Ethereum network. The platform can help you ensure transparency and safety when carrying out transactions and getting involved in NFTs, airdrops, and smart contracts, among other activities on the Ethereum blockchain. But what...
makeuseof.com
How to Create Dependency Injections in JUnit
The purpose of a unit test is to identify the errors in an application as soon as you can. Though several channels might lead you to the same objective, you should aim to use the most efficient route. A JUnit test suite might have several test classes that need the...
