ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul expects bigger fights after Anderson Silva but still down to face KSI if he wants to ‘volunteer for his own death’

Jake Paul has designs on eventually becoming a champion in boxing but he’s never going to turn down the opportunity to make a huge payday. As he prepares to face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29, the former YouTuber turned combat sports superstar understands that his level of competition should only get tougher assuming he’s able to stay undefeated following his next fight. For the first time in his young career, Paul is actually a slight underdog to Silva, who defeated multi-time boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to boxing in 2021.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281

Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamed Khalidov
Person
Mariusz Pudzianowski
E! News

WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee Dead at 30

The wrestling community has lost a star. Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee died at age 30 on Oct. 5, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office. Lee's mother, Terri, confirmed the news on social media on Oct. 6. No official cause of death has been revealed. "It is with...
WWE
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez

Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Looking At Kimbo Slice's Very Short Career In Wrestling

Kevin "Kimbo Slice" Ferguson was most known as a mixed martial artist, boxer and actor. From 2007 up until his death in 2016, he competed in MMA (2007-2011, 2015-2016) and professional boxing (2011-2014). Kimbo first official victory in MMA came at Cage Fury Fighting Championships 5 in Atlantic City on June 23, 2007 when he made former gold-medalist boxer Ray Mercer pass out to a guillotine choke at 72 seconds into the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ksw 77#Arena Gliwice#Polish#Mma
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Wins Title W/ Rare Buggy Choke Submission

MMA fighter Pavel Pahomenko secured a rare submission method against Pavel Masalski at BFC 69 on Saturday. Pahomenko and Masalski matched up for the vacant Belarusian Fight Championship light heavyweight title at BFC 69 on Saturday. The fight featured an exponential experience difference in favor of Masalski in their main event title bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Bellator MMA Signs 2019 Professional Fighters League Heavyweight Champ Ali Isaev

Bellator MMA’s heavyweight division has a new addition. On Wednesday, the California-based promotion announced the signing of Russian wrestling machine. Ali Isaev. The 38-year-old features an eye-catching 9-0 record composed of four knockouts and five decisions. Notably, the Russian competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing as a freestyle wrestler. After transitioning to mixed martial arts, Isaev had a successful run in the Professional Fighters League that ended with him capturing the heavyweight championship following a stoppage over Jared Rosholt on Dec. 31, 2019.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Bobby Green accepts 6-month USADA suspension for anabolic steroid

Bobby Green has accepted a six-month suspension from the USADA after testing positive for the presence of an exogenous anabolic androgenic steroid. The USADA announced the suspension Friday, stating that the UFC lightweight’s positive test was the result of an out-of-competition urine sample taken on May 16. Green is eligible to compete again on Nov. 16.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Rafael dos Anjos faces Bryan Barberena in a welterweight scrap at UFC Orlando

Rafael dos Anjos is heading back up to 170 pounds. The former lightweight champion is set to face veteran welterweight Bryan Barberena in a three-round fight at UFC Orlando on Dec. 3 at the Amway Center. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the booking with MMA Fighting, and Barberena himself confirmed the matchup on his social media on Thursday. Combate was first to report the fight.
BRYAN BARBERENA
MMA Fighting

Julianna Pena vows to regain belt from Amanda Nunes: ‘This time I will not miss’

Julianna Peña believes Amanda Nunes owes her another fight. “The Venezuelan Vixen” posted an impassioned plea on Instagram for a trilogy bout with her rival, with their UFC bantamweight championship series tied at one win apiece. Peña submitted Nunes to capture the title in a stunning upset at UFC 269 in December 2021, then dropped the belt back to Nunes at UFC 277 this past July.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Coach doesn’t rule out Khamzat Chimaev clash with rival Paulo Costa next

RIO DE JANEIRO — Khamzat Chimaev is in no rush to book his next UFC fight, his longtime jiu-jitsu coach Alan “Finfou” Nascimento said in an interview with MMA Fighting, but it has nothing to do with his current situation in Russia. Brazilian outlet Combate reported earlier...
UFC
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Georges St. Pierre-Matt Hughes Trilogy

Their trilogy marked a moment in time in which one all-time great passed the torch two another. Georges St. Pierre and Matt Hughes locked horns three times between Oct. 22, 2004 and Dec. 29, 2007 and determined the direction of the Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight division. St. Pierre won two of the three encounters, all of which ended in decisive fashion. Nearly 15 years removed from their final encounter, the two men remain interminably linked by what took place between them inside the cage.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy