MMA Fighting
Jake Paul expects bigger fights after Anderson Silva but still down to face KSI if he wants to ‘volunteer for his own death’
Jake Paul has designs on eventually becoming a champion in boxing but he’s never going to turn down the opportunity to make a huge payday. As he prepares to face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29, the former YouTuber turned combat sports superstar understands that his level of competition should only get tougher assuming he’s able to stay undefeated following his next fight. For the first time in his young career, Paul is actually a slight underdog to Silva, who defeated multi-time boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to boxing in 2021.
Julian Lane suffers brutal knockout loss at Pravda FC boxing event (Video)
BKFC veteran Julian Lane suffered a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Vlad Tuinov at this weekend’s Pravda FC boxing event. Lane (12-10-1 MMA, 4-7 BKFC), who is well known for his antics as a cast member on Season 16 of The Ultimate Fighter, squared off with kickboxing veteran Tuinov in Friday’s Pravda FC co-headliner in Russia.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: Justin Gaethje’s Conor McGregor steroid claims are ‘very serious’ accusations
Daniel Cormier believes Justin Gaethje may know something no one else does. Speaking with MMA Fighting earlier this week, Gaethje spoke about Conor McGregor’s absence from the USADA testing pool in all of 2022. “The Highlight” noted how the omission sounds like “he’s off taking steroids.”
MMAmania.com
Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281
Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
MMAmania.com
How to watch GLORY Collision 4: ‘Alistair Overeem vs Badr Hari 3’ LIVE from Netherlands
There isn’t much going on in combat sports this weekend, but at least fight fans will get to see mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Alistair Overeem make his return to kickboxing in a trilogy bout against heavyweight knockout specialist Badr Hari. The heavyweight clash will go down later tonight...
WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee Dead at 30
The wrestling community has lost a star. Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee died at age 30 on Oct. 5, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office. Lee's mother, Terri, confirmed the news on social media on Oct. 6. No official cause of death has been revealed. "It is with...
WWE・
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez
Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
wrestlinginc.com
Looking At Kimbo Slice's Very Short Career In Wrestling
Kevin "Kimbo Slice" Ferguson was most known as a mixed martial artist, boxer and actor. From 2007 up until his death in 2016, he competed in MMA (2007-2011, 2015-2016) and professional boxing (2011-2014). Kimbo first official victory in MMA came at Cage Fury Fighting Championships 5 in Atlantic City on June 23, 2007 when he made former gold-medalist boxer Ray Mercer pass out to a guillotine choke at 72 seconds into the fight.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers great Le’Veon Bell makes pro boxing debut versus former UFC star Uriah Hall on Paul vs Silva undercard
Former Pittsburgh Steelers star, and nine-year NFL veteran, Le’Veon Bell is set to make his professional boxing debut against a former star from the UFC on the undercard of the Oct. 29 event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. On Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Wins Title W/ Rare Buggy Choke Submission
MMA fighter Pavel Pahomenko secured a rare submission method against Pavel Masalski at BFC 69 on Saturday. Pahomenko and Masalski matched up for the vacant Belarusian Fight Championship light heavyweight title at BFC 69 on Saturday. The fight featured an exponential experience difference in favor of Masalski in their main event title bout.
Yardbarker
Bellator MMA Signs 2019 Professional Fighters League Heavyweight Champ Ali Isaev
Bellator MMA’s heavyweight division has a new addition. On Wednesday, the California-based promotion announced the signing of Russian wrestling machine. Ali Isaev. The 38-year-old features an eye-catching 9-0 record composed of four knockouts and five decisions. Notably, the Russian competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing as a freestyle wrestler. After transitioning to mixed martial arts, Isaev had a successful run in the Professional Fighters League that ended with him capturing the heavyweight championship following a stoppage over Jared Rosholt on Dec. 31, 2019.
MMA Fighting
Bobby Green accepts 6-month USADA suspension for anabolic steroid
Bobby Green has accepted a six-month suspension from the USADA after testing positive for the presence of an exogenous anabolic androgenic steroid. The USADA announced the suspension Friday, stating that the UFC lightweight’s positive test was the result of an out-of-competition urine sample taken on May 16. Green is eligible to compete again on Nov. 16.
MMA Fighting
Rafael dos Anjos faces Bryan Barberena in a welterweight scrap at UFC Orlando
Rafael dos Anjos is heading back up to 170 pounds. The former lightweight champion is set to face veteran welterweight Bryan Barberena in a three-round fight at UFC Orlando on Dec. 3 at the Amway Center. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the booking with MMA Fighting, and Barberena himself confirmed the matchup on his social media on Thursday. Combate was first to report the fight.
MMA Fighting
Frankie Edgar books expected retirement bout vs. Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281
Frankie Edgar will face Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281 in his expected retirement bout. MMA Fighting confirmed the bantamweight matchup after an initial report from ESPN.com, which quoted Edgar’s confirmation of his final octagon walk “unless someone gets lippy in Seaside next summer.”. UFC 281 takes place Nov....
MMA Fighting
Julianna Pena vows to regain belt from Amanda Nunes: ‘This time I will not miss’
Julianna Peña believes Amanda Nunes owes her another fight. “The Venezuelan Vixen” posted an impassioned plea on Instagram for a trilogy bout with her rival, with their UFC bantamweight championship series tied at one win apiece. Peña submitted Nunes to capture the title in a stunning upset at UFC 269 in December 2021, then dropped the belt back to Nunes at UFC 277 this past July.
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Patryk Ozog crushes opponent with unreal flying switch kick knockout
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists, in which we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems as if there’s an MMA show every other day. I don’t know about you, but generally, I...
NFL・
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reliving chaotic Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor fight four years later
Four years ago today, Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor to retain the UFC lightweight title in the highly anticipated main event of UFC 229, and then all hell broke loose. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes listener questions about the Nurmagomedov vs....
MMA Fighting
Coach doesn’t rule out Khamzat Chimaev clash with rival Paulo Costa next
RIO DE JANEIRO — Khamzat Chimaev is in no rush to book his next UFC fight, his longtime jiu-jitsu coach Alan “Finfou” Nascimento said in an interview with MMA Fighting, but it has nothing to do with his current situation in Russia. Brazilian outlet Combate reported earlier...
Yardbarker
By The Numbers: Georges St. Pierre-Matt Hughes Trilogy
Their trilogy marked a moment in time in which one all-time great passed the torch two another. Georges St. Pierre and Matt Hughes locked horns three times between Oct. 22, 2004 and Dec. 29, 2007 and determined the direction of the Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight division. St. Pierre won two of the three encounters, all of which ended in decisive fashion. Nearly 15 years removed from their final encounter, the two men remain interminably linked by what took place between them inside the cage.
MMA Fighting
DAMN! They Were Good: A farewell to Melvin Manhoef, one of the greatest action fighters ever
DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, and in this episode, we are covering the career of one of the greatest action fighters of all-time, Melvin Manhoef. During his 26-year, 103-fight career, Manhoef established himself as one of combat sports’...
