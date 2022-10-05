Read full article on original website
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Capture Alleged Armed Robber With Help From Concerned Residents
This story is another example of just how valuable help from the public can be for police officers. Around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office answered the call of an armed robbery in progress at a business in the 3700 block of West Pinhook Road in Broussard. Not long after that, the W.D. Smith Career Center about 10 minutes down the road went into a Shelter in Place.
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
Armed robbery suspect arrested with help from the public
Wendell Boyance was arrested within an hour after deputies say he robbed a Broussard store on Friday morning.
UPDATE: One arrested at Paul Breaux Middle, no weapon found
Paul Breaux Middle School in Lafayette was on lockdown, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
Lafayette Police are investigating after a woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital.
Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022
The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets. The awareness for the fatal...
UPDATE: Paul Breaux Middle School Lockdown Lifted After Morning Gun Scare
UPDATE: The Lafayette Police Department has provided the following update:. Lafayette, LA – The lockdown at Paul Breaux Middle School has been lifted around 12:45 p.m. today. The campus was searched and no weapon was found. Investigators interviewed students regarding this situation. Through the investigation it was able to...
State Police deliver District officer-involved shooting report to the DA
One person died and another one was wounded; troopers say there's no probable cause that an officer who fired his weapon that night should be charged.
St. Landry Sheriff’s major arrested for using agency dive equipment to make side money
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office major was fired and arrested after an investigation into a community complaint revealed the major had used his diving experience and department equipment to make money performing dives to recover submerged vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Elliot Patrick Bertrand, 37, of Eunice,...
Smoke from burning field blamed for multiple crashes — including one fatality
Smoke from a burning field is believed to have caused multiple vehicle crashes Thursday that lead to the death of a Lake Arthur man near Kaplan. Erin Matthew LaPoint, 26, died in an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on La. 14 in Vermilion Parish. A preliminary investigation found that...
Fundraisers launched to support families of two Lafayette Parish mothers killed in Tuesday shootings
Loved ones of the two women killed in Tuesday’s shooting spree are asking the community for help burying the mothers and building a financial cushion for their children. Kawanna Felix, 43, and Paige Lewis, 25, were two of the victims killed by 36-year-old Andres Jamall Felix in a shooting spree Tuesday that ended with the Lafayette man killing himself.
1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Six-Vehicle Crash In Kaplan (Kaplan, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a six-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Kaplan. The crash happened on Oct.6 around 2:30 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputies Stop Man in a Stolen Car & Discover Multiple Pounds of Marijuana
What started out as a traffic stop to deal with someone driving a stolen vehicle ended up with a drug bust that included multiple pounds of marijuana. The situation began to unfold in Duson as they spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen. While in the city of Scott, they tried to stop the vehicle. The driver stopped briefly but then took off.
Lafayette man kills three people, then himself in spree across parish on Tuesday
Four people are dead after a Lafayette man went on a shooting spree across Lafayette Parish that ended with him taking his own life. Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette, shot and killed a woman in Duson around 5:30 p.m. before driving to the residence of his estranged wife in the 100 block of Clara Street in Lafayette and shooting and killing her around 6 p.m.
Family of murder spree victim mourns, asks for community's help
The family of Kawanna Felix, one of the victims in Tuesday's shooting spree in Lafayette, is reeling after her death. With Kawanna's children and grandchildren now without her, they set up a GoFundMe.
Man Goes on Shooting Spree, Killing 3 Between Duson and Lafayette Before Taking His Own Life
Four people are dead, including the gunman, as a man went on a killing spree between Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. The shootings began on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) when Lafayette Police reported that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street in Lafayette.
Gunman kills 4, including himself, in Lafayette Parish shooting spree
3 people killed as man goes on shooting spree in Lafayette
Man shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle outside Opelousas residence
A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle outside an Opelousas residence on Tuesday night. Opelousas police officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of East and Truman streets around 10:40 p.m. Responders learned that a man had been struck by gunfire multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle outside an area residence and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff searching for 15-year-old runaway
Jaida Settoon,15, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy in the Opelousas area, was last seen Oct. 3 around 2 a.m.
Man arrested on drug, other charges after chase in stolen car in Duson, Lafayette
A man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Duson police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on I-10 near Scott around 12:45 p.m. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Randy Page, stopped briefly before fleeing the area and leading officers on a pursuit, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
