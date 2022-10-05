Read full article on original website
F1 qualifying: What time is Japanese Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?
Max Verstappen has another opportunity to claim his second world title this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Suzuka for the first time since 2019 for the Japanese Grand Prix.The Red Bull star – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings – will be crowned champion in Japan if he wins and sets the fastest lap on Sunday.Follow LIVE: Lewis Hamilton goes for pole in qualifying at Japanese GP Verstappen is looking to bounce back after a disappointing weekend in Singapore, finishing seventh, while his team-mate Sergio Perez claimed victory. Leclerc came home second, with Carlos Sainz...
SkySports
Japanese GP: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell play down strong Mercedes performance in wet practice
Russell's 1:41.935 led a one-two from team-mate Hamilton by two tenths as Mercedes set the pace on a drying track in Friday's second session, with Max Verstappen more than 0.8s off Russell's time in third for Red Bull. While Mercedes impressed in the wet, dry conditions are forecast for Saturday's...
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Weighs In On Red Bull Cost Cap Breach – Adds Fuel To The Fire
The F1 budget cap controversy train keeps chugging through the week after the FIA declined to release its certification yesterday, instead moving the date to next week. It’s rumoured that Red Bull and Aston Martin have both blown through the cost cap set for the 2021 F1 calendar. And if this is true, it could mean that the 2021 championship held by the energy drink racing team could be up for grabs by the likes of Mercedes, specifically, Lewis Hamilton.
F1 grid tomorrow: Starting positions for Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back...
Max Verstappen ‘starting from zero’ after wet Japanese Grand Prix practice
Max Verstappen believes all the drivers are “starting from zero” this weekend after a day of wet running at the Japanese Grand Prix. Damp conditions for both sessions meant laps were limited, with the runaway World Championship leader coming home third in second practice after finishing sixth in FP1. Verstappen has a 104-point lead to Charles Leclerc with five races left and can clinch his second world title by winning the race on Sunday and setting the fastest lap. Yet with dry conditions expected for qualifying on Saturday, the Red Bull star believes Friday’s sessions and timesheets won’t make...
racer.com
Vettel would return to F1 for one-off race at Suzuka
Sebastian Vettel says he would return to Formula 1 for a one-off appearance if given the chance to compete again at the Japanese Grand Prix in future. The four-time world champion is retiring at the end of this season and makes his last visit to Suzuka this weekend before stepping away from F1. Despite that, he says he’d be open to racing at the iconic venue in a different category such as Super GT or Super Formula, but also would hope for a call-up if a replacement was ever needed in Formula 1.
Michael Schumacher’s world title-winning Ferrari to go up for sale
Michael Schumacher’s 2003 world title-winning Ferrari is to go up for sale.The F2003-GA took the German to a fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship crown in an exceptionally tight season of racing.Schumacher pipped Kimi Raikkonen by just two points in a year that also brought Constructors Championship success for the Italian manufacturers.A sixth overall world title moved Schumacher clear of Juan Manuel Fangio as the most successful F1 driver in history.The F2003-GA was a tweaked version of Ferrari’s 2002 car and featured the initials Gianni Agnelli, the former head of Fiat who passed away in January 2003.Chassis #229 will go up for sale at prominent auction house Sotheby’s on 9 November in fully track-ready condition.Schumacher won five races driving in #229 in 2003, taking victories in Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy and the USA.A race-winning Ferrari from 1998 sold at auction in August for $6,220,000 (£5,552,625). Read More Poignant Netflix film captures the many facets of legendary SchumacherWhat happened to Michael Schumacher and what’s latest health update?Schumacher’s F1 career highlights as Netflix documentary is released
F1 News: Max Verstappen Talks Red Bull Cost Cap Breach – “Not Really Up To Me”
With rumours that Red Bull has breached the cost cap of the 2021 F1 season, Max Verstappen was asked about his views of what’s happening ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. With rumours that Red Bull have blown past the cap of $145m by a significant margin, fans are wondering what will happen when the FIA releases its findings on the 10th of this month.
Max Verstappen records fastest time in final practice at Japan Grand Prix
Max Verstappen continued what could be a title-winning weekend by storming to the fastest time in final practice for the Japanese Grand Prix.The Red Bull driver could retain his drivers’ championship in Suzuka and he set the pace in the first dry session of the weekend.Victory with the fastest lap of the race on Sunday would seal a second title for the Dutchman, regardless of the result of his rivals.His time of one minute, 30.671 seconds was almost 0.3 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, with Charles Leclerc third.Fernando Alonso’s Alpine was fourth ahead of the sister Red...
Christian Horner: ‘Max Verstappen doesn’t crave adulation, he loves his racing’
Christian Horner leans in, pauses and then smiles as he considers what it’s like to manage Formula One’s world champion. It transpires that for all that he is ferociously competitive, Max Verstappen makes for good company. “At Silverstone he will come round for dinner and what impresses me is how good he is with the kids,” says the Dutchman’s Red Bull team principal. “He is just totally at ease with the children. He is genuinely a nice lad.”
F1 LIVE: Red Bull wait on budget cap announcement as Max Verstappen eyes ‘perfect weekend’
Lewis Hamilton believes the integrity of Formula 1 would be damaged if a team were found to have broken the budget cap – insisting it is “imperative” that any breach is suitably punished.The sport’s governing body, the FIA, has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday (10 October). It was anticipated that the FIA would reveal on Wednesday (6 October) those that failed to comply with last season’s £114million cap.Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing...
Jalopnik
Sebastian Vettel's Japanese GP Helmet Pays Tribute to Arai
This weekend, the FIA Formula 1 World Championship is visiting Suzuka Circuit for the first Japanese Grand Prix since 2019. Friday’s practice sessions were running in wet conditions, so only time and the weather radar will prove if today’s track mileage will be useful on Sunday. Though, one interesting development did come out of practice. We got a good look at the special helmet that Sebastian Vettel will be wearing for his final F1 race at Suzuka.
Lewis Hamilton: ‘It’s imperative’ that any F1 budget-cap breaches are punished
Lewis Hamilton believes the integrity of Formula 1 would be damaged if a team were found to have broken the budget cap – insisting it is “imperative” that any breach is suitably punished.The sport’s governing body, the FIA, has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday (10 October).It was anticipated that the FIA would reveal on Wednesday (6 October) those that failed to comply with last season’s £114million cap.Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into...
Sporting News
Daniel Ricciardo makes F1 admission as 2023 prospects dashed
Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is ready to sit out of the competition in 2023 but is determined to return beyond that. Out of contract with McLaren at season's end, Ricciardo has been linked to a number of teams but his options have quickly become limited. Over the weekend, Alpine...
Honda Makes Stunning Return To Formula 1 With Red Bull
Last year, Honda made the shocking announcement that it would leave Formula 1, but now it's back. Honda and the Red Bull Group have just announced that they will strengthen their partnership with the goal of further evolving and popularizing motorsports. Honda will not be the engine supplier to Red...
Ricciardo Gives Honest Perspective on F1 Future After Gasly’s Move
Alpine announced Saturday that Pierre Gasly would join the team, making it the first all-French driver lineup on the F1 grid since 1995.
F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Confirms He “Won’t Be On The Grid In ’23.”
It was announced earlier in this F1 season that McLaren driver, Daniel Ricciardo’s, contract would be ending at the end of the 2022 season. Since the news was revealed, there has been a lot of speculation over where the Australian might be placed next. It was thought he might move back to Alpine or maybe even Haas. However, now that the news of Pierre Gasly moving to Alpine has come out, Ricciardo has confirmed that he will not be on the F1 grid for the 2023 season.
F1 LIVE: George Russell leads Mercedes one-two in wet second practice at Japanese GP
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Nyck de Vries Signs with Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023
On the eve of the Japanese Grand Prix, Scuderia AlphaTauri confirm the signing of Nyck de Vries to pair with Yuki Tsunoda for 2023. Following weeks of speculation, the rumors proved true of Pierre Gasly leaving Scuderia AlphaTauri to become Fernando Alonso‘s replacement at BWT Alpine for 2023. As a result, who would replace the departing Frenchman in AlphaTauri’s second seat? Dutchman Nyck de Vries has gotten the call. After making his debut this past month in Monza, the 27-year-old will be making the rare move from the Mercedes family to the Red Bull / Honda family for his full-season debut in Formula 1.
