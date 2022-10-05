Michael Schumacher’s 2003 world title-winning Ferrari is to go up for sale.The F2003-GA took the German to a fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship crown in an exceptionally tight season of racing.Schumacher pipped Kimi Raikkonen by just two points in a year that also brought Constructors Championship success for the Italian manufacturers.A sixth overall world title moved Schumacher clear of Juan Manuel Fangio as the most successful F1 driver in history.The F2003-GA was a tweaked version of Ferrari’s 2002 car and featured the initials Gianni Agnelli, the former head of Fiat who passed away in January 2003.Chassis #229 will go up for sale at prominent auction house Sotheby’s on 9 November in fully track-ready condition.Schumacher won five races driving in #229 in 2003, taking victories in Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy and the USA.A race-winning Ferrari from 1998 sold at auction in August for $6,220,000 (£5,552,625). Read More Poignant Netflix film captures the many facets of legendary SchumacherWhat happened to Michael Schumacher and what’s latest health update?Schumacher’s F1 career highlights as Netflix documentary is released

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO