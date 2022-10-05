Read full article on original website
Related
tsln.com
Up in Smoke: Fire destroys Nebraska 4-H camp facilities
The crown jewel of the Nebraska 4-H camp program is gone. When the Bovee Fire started at the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey, in west central Nebraska on Oct. 2, the camp buildings burned to the ground. Ten cabins, Eppley Lodge and the Scott Lookout Tower have been destroyed, with...
klkntv.com
Nebraska honors fallen firefighters after several heroes made the ultimate sacrifice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is calling for flags to be flown at half-staff beginning Friday to honor fallen firefighters across Nebraska and our country. His announcement comes as Americans gather in Washington, D.C., this weekend for the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Back here in Nebraska, we’re...
klkntv.com
Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
UPDATE: Officials say Nebraska Sandhills wildfire 94% contained
The large Nebraska Sandhills wildfire was deemed 94% contained as of Wednesday evening, according to the Nebraska Wildlife Service's website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
doniphanherald.com
ATV that caught fire sparked wildfire that destroyed Nebraska State 4-H Camp, officials say
An all-terrain vehicle that caught fire on a recreational trail in the Nebraska National Forest on Sunday sparked the Bovee Fire that has burned nearly 19,000 acres near Halsey, officials said Thursday. The Nebraska National Forest & Grassland Service said the fire investigation continues. But officials at a community meeting...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
RELATED PEOPLE
klkntv.com
USDA grants $139,000 to Nebraska organizations to fund home repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — USDA Rural Development is awarding grants totaling $139,000 two Nebraska organizations. Rebuilding Together of Fremont will receive $60,000, and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive nearly $79,000 through the Housing Preservation Grants. The money will be used to provide grants and low-interest loans to...
knopnews2.com
North Platte’s economical snowball effect
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte is still buzzing after two momentous events marked the start of big economic progress between the Sustainable Beef project and new developments at the Rail Park. Officials said both of these projects aren’t just bringing new jobs that will help the local economy; this...
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
Flags in Nebraska to fly at half-staff for Firefighters Memorial Service
Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff this weekend in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday. Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Friday, October 7th until sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2022. As Americans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Frost advisories, freeze warnings take effect across Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans woke up to colder temperatures on Friday, with much of the state in a frost advisory. All but three of Nebraska's 93 counties were either in a frost advisory until either late Friday morning or early Saturday morning. A freeze warning goes into effect for much...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska organizations receive donation of 30,000 milk cartons
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Kemps donated 30,000 milk cartons to the Orphan Grain Train and the Norfolk Food Pantry Wednesday. OGT received 10 pallets of Giving Cow Milk to distribute to those in need in Norfolk over the next year, as this type of milk has a year's worth of shelf life.
lehsoracle.com
First state-licensed casino in Nebraska holds grand opening
WarHorse Casino Lincoln opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in south Lincoln. WarHorse Lincoln is the first state-licensed gambling casino to open in Nebraska, and was a production of policy-making, hard work, and a long anticipated wait. Over 100 guests gathered outside the casino’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Thursday Oct. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
News Channel Nebraska
Saving the story: Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home
It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Comments / 0