ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey, NE

Comments / 0

Related
tsln.com

Up in Smoke: Fire destroys Nebraska 4-H camp facilities

The crown jewel of the Nebraska 4-H camp program is gone. When the Bovee Fire started at the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey, in west central Nebraska on Oct. 2, the camp buildings burned to the ground. Ten cabins, Eppley Lodge and the Scott Lookout Tower have been destroyed, with...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Halsey, NE
City
Purdum, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
klkntv.com

USDA grants $139,000 to Nebraska organizations to fund home repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — USDA Rural Development is awarding grants totaling $139,000 two Nebraska organizations. Rebuilding Together of Fremont will receive $60,000, and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive nearly $79,000 through the Housing Preservation Grants. The money will be used to provide grants and low-interest loans to...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

North Platte’s economical snowball effect

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte is still buzzing after two momentous events marked the start of big economic progress between the Sustainable Beef project and new developments at the Rail Park. Officials said both of these projects aren’t just bringing new jobs that will help the local economy; this...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Bovee Fire#The Region 26 Council#State#The Scott Lookout Tower
News Channel Nebraska

Frost advisories, freeze warnings take effect across Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans woke up to colder temperatures on Friday, with much of the state in a frost advisory. All but three of Nebraska's 93 counties were either in a frost advisory until either late Friday morning or early Saturday morning. A freeze warning goes into effect for much...
lehsoracle.com

First state-licensed casino in Nebraska holds grand opening

WarHorse Casino Lincoln opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in south Lincoln. WarHorse Lincoln is the first state-licensed gambling casino to open in Nebraska, and was a production of policy-making, hard work, and a long anticipated wait. Over 100 guests gathered outside the casino’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
WOWT

Thursday Oct. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Saving the story: Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home

It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy