Community discusses rise in homelessness in Flathead County
Community leaders, business owners and first responders met in Kalispell Thursday morning at the Flathead Warming Center to have a real conversation about homelessness in Flathead County.
Hamilton chosen for council seat
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City Council Monday night named resident Kelly Hamilton as their top pick for the city council. Hamilton will be formally appointed to council at the Oct. 3 meeting, as Monday night’s meeting was a workshop, where no formal votes are allowed. Hamilton received four votes to fill the post vacated by Doug Karper, who recently resigned. Alice Biel received two votes. Councilors Jenny Lovering and Darin Fisher voted for Biel; Mayor Don Barnhart, and councilors Mike Shepard, Paula Robinson and John Piper voted for Hamilton. All told, nine people initially expressed an interest in the post,...
New parking garage and hotel will be coming to downtown Kalispell
What started as a proposal for a boutique hotel in downtown Kalispell has turned into a hotel, parking garage and residential units at two separate locations.
New city records policy adds fees for research, copies
Hungry Horse News Folks may have to shell out some cash to get public documents from the City of Columbia Falls in the future — particularly if finding them requires more than 15 minutes of research. The new policy falls under state law, which allows municipalities and government entities to charge for things like copies and research. The city will now have a standards records request form on its website, which will be administered by the city clerk under the resolution passed last week. The request form will also be available at city hall. The city promises requests will be made in a timely fashion. “Once...
Rocky Road Work
Usually, when I fail to write a column it is because nothing of importance has happened on the North Fork and I have not prepared a story about North Fork history. That was not the cause this time. There were actually several reasons this is time. Two important, maybe vital, issues that could impact the North Fork have had me arguing with myself trying to decide what is really the best for the North Fork in the long term. The first and perhaps the most important in the long term is the Trail Creek Road which meanders from the North Fork...
Flathead Beacon
Mexican Citizen Arrested in Kalispell on Suspicion of Trafficking Fentanyl
A Mexican citizen was arrested in Kalispell after law enforcement seized approximately 12,000 fentanyl pills, a firearm and more than $62,000 in cash from a vehicle in which he was a passenger in. Cuauhtemoc Cervantes Samaniego, 29, had an initial appearance in federal court on Oct. 6 before U.S. Magistrate...
A dip in enrollment at Glacier Gateway is a complicated tale: Housing, daycare, play into it
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News With a housing market booming, one might expect a surge in enrollment across the board at Columbia Falls schools. But Glacier Gateway Elementary is down 20 students this year, and the reasons are both fascinating and illustrate the stark realities of housing and childcare in Columbia Falls. Part of the reason for the decline at Gateway was rather mundane — some students — those in first and fifth grades — went to Ruder Elementary, because the school added classes in each of those grades, noted principal Penni Anello. But another, and perhaps more telling reason, was some families lost...
Yesterdays: Truman visits Columbia Falls
Oct. 3, 1952 President Harry Truman visited Columbia Falls and the Flathead Valley to dedicate the Hungry Horse Dam. Editor Mel Ruder called the visit $1 million worth of publicity for the county of 30,000 people. Truman’s speech and ceremonial flipping of the switch to turn the dam’s generators on was actually in Kalispell. 60 years ago Oct. 5, 1962 A raccoon showed up in a gopher trap. The animals were relatively scarce in the region at the time, but were being sighted more and more. Raccoons are fairly common in the valley now, and are very common in the eastern U.S. 50 years...
Supports Repke
Casting a vote in the District 5 Public Service Commission election is a no-brainer. On one side is John Repke, a man with experience in energy policy and understanding of public finance through his professional training and employment. These are skills and knowledge crucial to the proper functioning of the commission, which oversees activities of public utilities and insurance. On the other side is physician Annie Bucacek, who has no knowledge or experience in these matters. In her short-lived tenancy on the Flathead County Department of Health Board she was counter productive and divisive. Despite her professional training, she chose to undermine the work of the board by promoting conspiracy theories over scientifically proven public health policy. As a public service commissioner we could expect similar behavior, this time with no basis of knowledge or experience. The choice is clear - protect Montana utility and insurance policy with a vote for John Repke as District 5 PSC Commissioner. Samuel H. Neff Whitefish
Legals for September, 21 2022
No. 1748 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FLATHEAD COUNTY PLANNING BOARD REGULAR MEETING The Flathead County Planning Board will hold their regular meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, beginning at 6:00 PM in the 2nd floor conference room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana. During this meeting, the Board will hold a public hearing to consider the agenda items described below and make a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners who will take final action. Individuals that would like to participate via Zoom meeting may do so by following the instructions below. To access...
Fallon to run as write-in for county commissioner seat
Hungry Horse News Defeated Flathead County commissioner candidate Jack Fallon has registered as a write-in candidate for the upcoming November general election. Fallon, 68, was narrowly defeated by incumbent Pam Holmquist in the Republican primary in June. After a recount in July, Holmquist’s vote tally topped Fallon’s by 40 votes, 7,520 to 7,480. The recount made Holmquist the presumptive winner in the general election, as no Democrats filed for the position. Holmquist serves District 2, which includes Evergreen and the southeast end of the county, though the election is a countywide vote. She is seeking a third term as a commissioner. Flathead County Election...
City will see federal funds to repair River’s Edge flooding
Hungry Horse News Columbia Falls will seek bids to repair portions of River’s Edge Park that were damaged during June floods. The Flathead River flooded parts of the park, damaging the boardwalk, walkways and other amenities in the popular park. In some places, walking paths were completely washed away by floodwaters. The city is utilizing Federal Emergency Management Agency Funding for the repairs. All told, the work includes restoration of approximately 400 linear feet of the gravel access road, repair and restoration of gravel and paved pedestrian paths, repair and re-anchoring of the wooden plank walkway, debris removal and river bank repair. The wooden plank...
Whitefish Pilot
New charge filed against man linked to Whitefish shooting last May
Prosecutors have filed an additional charge against a Rollins man accused of firing a gun in downtown Whitefish in May, allegedly connecting him to two other incidents involving gunfire that same night. Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, initially was brought up on a felony criminal endangerment charge following the May 14...
Roy P. Grillo
Roy P. Grillo, 60 of Kalispell passed away Sept. 26, 2022. Roy is survived by three children, Rosario, Pascal, and Santino. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Roy’s family.
NBCMontana
Polson man arrested for luring teen to his home
MISSOULA, Mont. — Scott Johnson, 59, was arrested for attempting to lure a 16-year-old girl to his home in Polson by offering her money. Polson police determined the the crime of “sexual abuse of children by enticing, coercing, or encouraging a child under 16 to engage in sexual conduct” had been committed.
FWP citizens meeting next week
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 Citizen Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the FWP office in Kalispell beginning at 6 p.m. The 18-member committee typically meets five to six times a year in Kalispell to discuss a variety of fish, wildlife, natural resource, and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana. At the Sept. 28 meeting, citizen advisors will receive a presentation on the agency’s Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division and the expansion of outdoor recreation across the state. The CAC is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, from wildlife and fisheries management to access, state parks, outdoor recreation, and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests. FWP has CACs in every region of the state, and all meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission-councils-committees.
Yesterdays: City gets ready for Truman visit
70 years ago Nov. 26, 1952 Columbia Falls was preparing for the arrival of President Harry Truman, who would dedicate the Hungry Horse Dam. Truman was to arrive by train Oct. 1 in Columbia Falls at the depot in town and then travel to the dam itself. The president was also scheduled to make a brief stop the night before in West Glacier. 60 years ago Sept. 28, 1962 Glacier National Park had a big building year, with a new bridge over lower McDonald Creek, the rebuilding of the Chief Mountain Highway and road work into Two Medicine as well. Campgrounds in the park also...
Phillip Ghekiere
Phillip Ghekiere, 78, of Columbia Falls, died Sept. 5, 2022 at his home. He was surrounded by family, love, and prayers. Funeral Mass was held on Sept. 9, 2022 at St. Richard’s Catholic Church. Arrangements were with Darlington Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to either the Animal Humane Society (https://www.animalhumanesociety.org) or Annual Catholic Appeal of the Diocese of Helena (https://tinyurl.com/catholicappeal)
City property owners should see slight tax decrease this year
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Columbia Falls property owners should see a small decrease in their property taxes, even though the city’s overall budget is up. A property owner with a theoretical home value of $200,000 should see a decrease of about $29. The reason is the city’s 3% resort tax, a portion of which is allocated toward property tax reduction. The city also didn’t levy all the mills it could have under state law, noted city manager Susan Nicosia. This year, the city reduced the mill levy about 10 mills. The overall budget is $20.5 million, but it’s because the city is doing several...
Suit claims spot zoning in West Glacier
Citizens for a Better Flathead and West Glacier resident Sharon DeMeester have filed suit in Flathead County District Court against the Flathead County Commissioners over what they claim is spot zoning in West Glacier. Last spring Jane K. O’Hara, Douglas H. Parker, Karen Parker Wandel, Luke P. Hansen, Patrick H. Maloney, and Kirsten Kay Svennungsen asked the county to create a new single-family residential zoning district on eight acres of land at 489 River Bend Drive, which is just up the road from the West Glacier golf course. The applicants, which are family members, wanted to subdivide the property into one acre...
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.https://hungryhorsenews.com/
