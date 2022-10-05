Read full article on original website
North Avondale Neighborhood reacts to Stallworth conviction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For three years, residents of Tom Brown Village have worked to cope with the loss of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Now they have endured a weeklong trial ending in the conviction of Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, who was found guilty of kidnaping and conspiracy to kidnap. Neighborhood president Zachary Watkins tells CBS42 […]
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City identified
A man killed in a drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community Thursday morning has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said on Friday Tarik Juwan Hawkins, 20, died following the shooting in the 7500 block of Georgia Road just after 10:30 a.m. Another person was also...
ABC 33/40 News
14-year-old golden retriever rescued after hours long operation in Vestavia Hills
A rescue operation was underway late Wednesday night in the 600 block of Paden Drive in Vestavia Hills after a family returned home and found its dog stuck in a 14-inch pipe. The owner said the dog was likely stuck in the pipe for more than a day. The dog,...
29-year-old convicted in 2018 shooting in Gate City that killed Birmingham man
A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham. Melvin Akeem Taylor was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter. The shooting happened...
Drive-by shooting on busy Birmingham road leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community left one man dead, and another injured. The shots rang out just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Georgia, a busy roadway in front of the Georgia Market neighborhood store. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said two men were sitting...
Man killed in Center Point apartment shooting identified
A Birmingham man died Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Center Point. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Calvin Maurice Chambers, 23, was wounded in a shooting at 4:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Charter East Circle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of a gunshot wound.
18-year-old charged with capital murder in Center Point shooting
William Ayala Torres was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Maurice Chambers. Deputies found Chambers body after responding to Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot on October 6.
Person shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood
The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Georgia Road near Georgia Road Fish and Wings.
wbrc.com
Bessemer man’s family searching for answers in love one’s disappearance
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are still looking for a Bessemer man who went missing at the end of September and his family is desperate for answers. “If you know anything, just help us out because its hurts. Y’all know my brother don’t bother nobody,” Robin Jefferson said in tears while talking about her brother’s disappearance.
Man Charged for Threatening to Kill Northport Judge During Video Call
An Alabama man is facing a new felony charge after he allegedly threatened to kill a Northport municipal judge during a video call earlier this year. In court documents filed Thursday, a Northport police investigator said the suspect, Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, was scheduled to have a video court hearing with local judge Paul Patterson on June 10th, 2022.
56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash
A 56-year-old Hueytown man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Bham Now
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 7-9
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
Former Brookside police chief who allegedly used badge to get out of speeding ticket indicted for impersonating police officer
BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Brookside Police Department has been indicted for impersonating a police officer in order to allegedly get out of a speeding ticket earlier this spring. Michael Ryan Jones, who resigned from the Brookside Police Department in January in the wake of a scandal involving its ticketing practices, […]
Man shot to death by Birmingham tow truck driver ruled justifiable homicide
The fatal shooting of a man at a Birmingham towing business in September has been ruled a justifiable homicide, the police department announced today. Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, Birmingham was shot to death Sept. 29 at Parking Enforcement Services at 2605 5th Ave. South. “Investigators presented the information gathered to...
Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Fairfield
A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night in Fairfield. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials say they were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Once on the scene, witnesses told them the female victim was walking in an unlit area of the road when...
Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death
An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
wbrc.com
Coroner says 25-year-old Birmingham mother killed by pellet gun; says pellet projectile deaths are uncommon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about a 25-year-old Birmingham mother who was killed over the weekend. Police said Asia Monique Johnson was shot dead with bullet from a pellet gun. The Jefferson County Coroner said this case is unusual, because death from a pellet gun is not...
Woman convicted in deadly street racing crash she blamed on victim in Facebook videos
A 23-year-old Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2021 death of an innocent motorist who was killed during a street racing crash. A Jefferson County jury found Carmesia Flannigan guilty of reckless manslaughter. Killed in the March 21, 2021, incident was 52-year-old Brandy Ballard. Flannigan took the stand in...
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car identified as Fairfield woman
A Fairfield woman died Wednesday evening after authorities say she was struck by a vehicle. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Sonja Eyvonne Simmons, 58, died in a collision in the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday. She died shortly after at the scene. Authorities...
