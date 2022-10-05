ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

CBS 42

North Avondale Neighborhood reacts to Stallworth conviction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For three years, residents of Tom Brown Village have worked to cope with the loss of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Now they have endured a weeklong trial ending in the conviction of Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, who was found guilty of kidnaping and conspiracy to kidnap. Neighborhood president Zachary Watkins tells CBS42 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer man’s family searching for answers in love one’s disappearance

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are still looking for a Bessemer man who went missing at the end of September and his family is desperate for answers. “If you know anything, just help us out because its hurts. Y’all know my brother don’t bother nobody,” Robin Jefferson said in tears while talking about her brother’s disappearance.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Former Brookside police chief who allegedly used badge to get out of speeding ticket indicted for impersonating police officer

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Brookside Police Department has been indicted for impersonating a police officer in order to allegedly get out of a speeding ticket earlier this spring. Michael Ryan Jones, who resigned from the Brookside Police Department in January in the wake of a scandal involving its ticketing practices, […]
BROOKSIDE, AL
AL.com

Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Fairfield

A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night in Fairfield. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials say they were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Once on the scene, witnesses told them the female victim was walking in an unlit area of the road when...
FAIRFIELD, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

