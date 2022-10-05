ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

Biden Administration Changes Student Loan Forgiveness Eligibility

The Education Department just made a major change to its student loan forgiveness eligibility rules. In a quiet reversal of the administration’s original plans, borrowers with some Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) and Perkins loans will no longer be able to qualify for debt cancellation of up to $20,000.
COLLEGES
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
CNET

How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open

Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Loans#Student Debt#Federal Student Aid#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt
Vice

I Was Just Shut Out of Student Loan Forgiveness. And I’m So Tired.

During my sophomore year at the University of Pittsburgh, my mom’s multiple sclerosis took a bad turn. My parents could no longer afford my tuition. Luckily, I suppose, getting $42,207 from a mix of governmental and private sources at the student aid office was easier than getting into one of the good dorms.
COLLEGES
Fortune

If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how

Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
EDUCATION
Fortune

What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness

Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
EDUCATION
msn.com

Biden Admin Discreetly Changes Student Loan Relief Act, Making Millions Of Borrowers Ineligible For Forgiveness

Biden is touting his unprecedented plan for student loan forgiveness as a major debt reliever for millions of Americans. However, a recent report from NPR found that his administration has discreetly changed a major portion of the program’s guidance. This revision removed Perkins and Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) as qualifiers, leaving millions now seemingly ineligible.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNET

Parents Need to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness This Month, Too

President Joe Biden's Aug. 24 announcement of $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt cancellation was great news for many student borrowers, and it was also a happy event for many parents of college students. The currently proposed plan to forgive student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 a year...
EDUCATION
Yahoo!

Judge tosses Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty lawsuit challenging Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

A federal district judge on Thursday tossed a conservative legal group's lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty sued Biden and U.S. Education Department officials earlier this week, arguing that the plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers was illegal executive overreach.
COLLEGES
CNBC

I paid off nearly $80,000 worth of student loans within 8 years of graduation — here’s how I did it

It's a moment many student loan borrowers look forward to, and after nearly eight years, it's my turn: As of Oct. 3, I've finally paid off my student loans!. After accruing nearly $80,000 worth of student loans, I can remember graduating at 21 years old and thinking to myself — during many sleepless nights — that I would do everything in my power to pay them off in full before I hit 30. Now, just a few weeks shy of my 29th birthday, I can finally breathe that long-awaited sigh of relief.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy