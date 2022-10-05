It's a moment many student loan borrowers look forward to, and after nearly eight years, it's my turn: As of Oct. 3, I've finally paid off my student loans!. After accruing nearly $80,000 worth of student loans, I can remember graduating at 21 years old and thinking to myself — during many sleepless nights — that I would do everything in my power to pay them off in full before I hit 30. Now, just a few weeks shy of my 29th birthday, I can finally breathe that long-awaited sigh of relief.

