Texas State

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
LoneStar 92

Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition

Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
LoneStar 92

The Top 3 Halloween Candies In Texas In 2022, Candy Corn Ain’t One Of Them

The spooky season is here and if you have kids, then the topic of conversation for the next couple of weeks will be focused on CANDY. Every year some website tries to figure out what the most popular candies are in every state and of course with a state as big as Texas, the options seem endless. One thing is for sure, your precious CANDY CORN didn't even crack the Top 3 so its great to know that trick or treaters in Texas won't be terrorized with some a horrible treat.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Prize Livestock Sold at State Fair of Texas Youth Market Live Auction

Inside the Brisco Carpenter Livestock Center at the State Fair of Texas, prize-winning livestock were lined up in Grand Champion's row. "This is Blondie," Aven Horn said answering passers-by's questions about her Grand Champion Youth Market Steer. "Pretty big 2-year-old if you ask me!" Blondie weighed in at 1,389 pounds,...
LoneStar 92

Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most

There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
A New EV Charging Plan will Bring More Options for East Texas Drivers

Its a topic that certainly has no grey area, you either absolutely love it or definitely hate it, electric vehicles. It is all the rage of car companies nowadays to introduce an all electric vehicle to go along side their gas powered standards. Even here in East Texas, we're seeing more and more electric vehicles on the roadways. With that increase in electric car drivers comes the need for more charging stations along the highways. That's where a new Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plan will come into play.
Community Impact Austin

Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
KVUE

November 2022 election: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas.
WFAA

A guide to renter's rights in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Not long ago, when North Texas was looking at a very hot forecast, we received a message from a local apartment tenant living in a unit that was a stuffy, humid 81 degrees inside at night because the air conditioning wasn’t working. Yet the forecast...
LoneStar 92

2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico

We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

