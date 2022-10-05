Read full article on original website
Related
Cardiologist weighs in on State Fair of Texas fried delectables
This year, if you find yourself perusing the food vendors at the Dallas institution, you may come across delectables such as a fried charcuterie board, a deep-fried strawberry shortcake crunch roll or, the somehow structurally sound, deep-fried honey.
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing as the rodeo and concerts begin Friday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is opening all of its attractions and events Friday night, featuring well-known country music musicians and the first set of rodeo competitions. Dustin Coufal, the general manager of the fair and rodeo, said they try to ensure that the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Preserving history | Home of legendary Central Texas songwriter to be restored
MEXIA, Texas — There has been a lot of talent and fame produced from Central Texas. Amongst the long list is legendary songwriter Cindy Walker. The daughter of a cotton broker, she was born July 20, 1918, in Mart, Texas, but Walker spent most of her life in Mexia, Texas.
KVUE
Texas, Oklahoma governors continue barbecue bet tradition with 2022 Red River Showdown
DALLAS — In traditional fashion, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt are going head to head for the Red River Showdown. In recent years, the governors have taken to Twitter to announce a friendly bet with each other ahead of the big game in Dallas. This...
Is This Texas CVS Really Selling Orange Juice for $1,000? [Video]
Imagine this: you walk into a local CVS to pick up a few things and remember you're out of orange juice. You head over to the refrigerated section, make your way to the O.J. and spot the one you want. You reach for your no-pulp Tropicana orange juice as usual,...
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Top 3 Halloween Candies In Texas In 2022, Candy Corn Ain’t One Of Them
The spooky season is here and if you have kids, then the topic of conversation for the next couple of weeks will be focused on CANDY. Every year some website tries to figure out what the most popular candies are in every state and of course with a state as big as Texas, the options seem endless. One thing is for sure, your precious CANDY CORN didn't even crack the Top 3 so its great to know that trick or treaters in Texas won't be terrorized with some a horrible treat.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prize Livestock Sold at State Fair of Texas Youth Market Live Auction
Inside the Brisco Carpenter Livestock Center at the State Fair of Texas, prize-winning livestock were lined up in Grand Champion's row. "This is Blondie," Aven Horn said answering passers-by's questions about her Grand Champion Youth Market Steer. "Pretty big 2-year-old if you ask me!" Blondie weighed in at 1,389 pounds,...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most
There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
A New EV Charging Plan will Bring More Options for East Texas Drivers
Its a topic that certainly has no grey area, you either absolutely love it or definitely hate it, electric vehicles. It is all the rage of car companies nowadays to introduce an all electric vehicle to go along side their gas powered standards. Even here in East Texas, we're seeing more and more electric vehicles on the roadways. With that increase in electric car drivers comes the need for more charging stations along the highways. That's where a new Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plan will come into play.
Texas Cold Case: Texarkana Moonlight Murders
In 1946 Texarkana was plagued by a Phantom Killer who donned a white mask and hunted town residents under cover of nightfall. These infamous killings became known as the Texarkana Moonlight Murders.
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
November 2022 election: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Central Texas residents will be casting their votes in local, state and federal races, from who will be Austin's next mayor to who will be the next governor of Texas.
WFAA
A guide to renter's rights in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Not long ago, when North Texas was looking at a very hot forecast, we received a message from a local apartment tenant living in a unit that was a stuffy, humid 81 degrees inside at night because the air conditioning wasn’t working. Yet the forecast...
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0