If you’ve ever shopped for home audio components in person at a retailer – whether it be speakers, amps, headphones, or receivers – one of the challenges faced for the discerning ear is accurately assessing sound quality. That’s because the open air and cavernous stores of most retailers are not set up to approximate the average residential settings. Wrensilva LA in West Hollywood’s Design District was designed in an attempt to scale down shopping for audio consoles by bringing the immersion down to an intimate level.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO