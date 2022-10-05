Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers develop thermoformable ceramics, 'a new frontier in materials'
It was one of those happy accidents of science. Northeastern professor Randall Erb and Ph.D. student Jason Bice were working on a product for a university client—and wound up with an entirely new class of material. Their discovery of an all-ceramic that can be compression-molded into complex parts—an industry...
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
Paris: UX Centers CEO Abid Badil Takes Part in Ambition Africa Forum
RABAT, Morocco--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- In his address during the plenary session titled ‘Technologies and telecommunications: a lever of growth and inclusion for Africa’, Abid Badil, CEO of UX Centers, highlighted the three success factors behind UX Centers strong growth trajectory, notably, infrastructure, talent and opportunities. He also praised His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s leadership, which allowed this valuable conjunction of elements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005785/en/ Abid Badil at Ambition Africa (Photo: AETOSWire)
SpaceNews.com
Space Force in discussions with industry on future market for space surveillance data
WASHINGTON — The head of U.S. Space Systems Command Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein has directed the command’s procurement offices to “buy what we can and only build what we must.”. One area of interest is space domain awareness, or SDA. The Space Force wants to supplement its...
TechCrunch
EcoCart drives $14.5M of new funding into its sustainable shopping experience
EcoCart has built an infrastructure for e-commerce companies and works with them to make that shopping experience more transparent and sustainable. Here’s how it works: The three-year-old software company performs product life cycle audits for its customers to help them calculate, analyze and offset their carbon emissions. Customers can...
Flowserve Advances Its Desalination Offerings With Launch of New Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced today the release of the new Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device – the next-generation compact pressure exchanger for reverse osmosis plants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005722/en/ The Flowserve FLEX™ Isobaric Energy Recovery Device is designed to be one of the most efficient and compact energy recovery devices on the market. (Photo: Business Wire)
Billboard
Primary Wave Gets $1.7B From Brookfield Asset Management for Song Catalogs
Primary Wave Music has received $1.7 billion from the Canadian investment company Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to fund song catalog acquisitions in a deal totaling around $2 billion that will likely reignite the competition for music assets, the company announced on Thursday (Oct. 6). Brookfield, known for its portfolio of...
getnews.info
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will use private subsea cable to launch its first full-scale cloud region in Africa
Happy Wednesday! Haje is enjoying a well-deserved day off, but I’m here to dive into some news with you. Let’s join hands and jump in at the same time, shall we? — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. Cloudy day: Google’s first cloud region in Africa launched in...
Velodyne Lidar Acquires AI Software Company Bluecity
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced the company has acquired Bluecity, a Montreal-based artificial intelligence (AI) software company whose next-generation, lidar-based solutions solve safety, traffic and infrastructure issues. The all-stock acquisition reinforces Velodyne’s commitment to enabling customer success by delivering industry-leading, AI-powered autonomous vision solutions. The addition of Bluecity is expected to be immaterial to operating expenses and cash usage. Bluecity’s executive, software development and sales teams will join Velodyne. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005370/en/ Velodyne Lidar’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution, powered by Bluecity, installed at an intersection in San Jose, CA. Image credit: Velodyne Lidar
getnews.info
Hela Apparel Holdings Consolidates Growth with Go-Live on SAP S/4HANA® with attune, a Rizing Company
Hela Apparel Holdings announced the go-live of SAP S/4HANA® Fashion and Vertical Business, using the attune Fashion Suite™ to digitalize end-to-end business processes. Hela partnered with attune, a Rizing company, to accelerate the implementation while incorporating leading practices in order-to-cash, procurement, production, and finance business processes across its business in Sri Lanka, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Egypt.
Lenovo Think Report Reveals Barriers to Critical Thinking and How Technology Can Empower Progress for a Better World
RESEARCH PARK TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- To take a critical look at how today’s societal challenges have affected global productivity and attitudes, Lenovo today releases its first-ever Think Report. This report identifies a compromised way of thinking in today’s world, with global respondents claiming a loss of roughly two hours per day in productivity due to their inability to think purposefully, primarily because of burnout, stress and mental fatigue they have experienced from the tremendous societal changes in the past two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005300/en/ Lenovo Think Report 2022: The State of Thinking Today and Into the Future (Photo: Business Wire)
Play in a New Light – CORSAIR Partners with Nanoleaf to Bring Smarter Home Integration to iCUE
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced an exciting partnership with smart lighting pioneer Nanoleaf to integrate a host of Nanoleaf RGB Smarter Home products into the CORSAIR iCUE ecosystem.* Players can now expand CORSAIR iCUE’s sophisticated RGB customization to their room’s walls and surroundings via Nanoleaf’s suite of innovative smart lighting devices – Lines, Shapes, Canvas, and Light Panels** – to fit their unique vibe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005565/en/ CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced an exciting partnership with smart lighting pioneer Nanoleaf to integrate a host of Nanoleaf RGB Smarter Home products into the CORSAIR iCUE ecosystem. Players can now expand CORSAIR iCUE’s sophisticated RGB customization to their room’s walls and surroundings via Nanoleaf’s suite of innovative smart lighting devices – Lines, Shapes, Canvas, and Light Panels – to fit their unique vibe. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Reconstructing makerspaces in China: mass innovation space and the transformative creative industries
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 356 (2022) Cite this article. In recent years, the makerspaces and so-called "mass innovation spaces" (MISs) in China have been under heavy scholarly investigation. However, despite the proliferation of MISs and growing interest in understanding this phenomenon, the definition of MIS has also been a concern in this field. Meanwhile, there has also been a tendency to link these reconstructed MISs with the development agenda of the local creative industries. What is an MIS, and how is it similar and different from the general understanding of makerspaces in the context of China? What can we learn from China's adoption and appropriation of MISs in relation to the transformation of creative industries? To answer these questions, we conducted a semantic network analysis of the mission statements from 305 Chinese MISs. The results show that the Chinese MIS is quite different from the makerspace in terms of space, activities, values, philosophy, community, and organization. By examining the reconstructed MISs, this article provides some examples of how the Western, Californian ideology-centered concept of "makerspace" is repurposed as a new site with many alternative imaginaries that are interwoven with what we term "Shenzhen ideology"-a mix of socialism and technological determinism and a fusion of social conservatism and economic progressivism.
Aleph Farms Expands Global Leadership Team with Key Appointment and New Office in the United States
REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Aleph Farms, the first cultivated meat company to grow steaks directly from non-genetically engineered animal cells, today announced the addition of Kevin Benmoussa as its Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the C-Level leadership team of Didier Toubia (co-founder and CEO), Dr. Neta Lavon (CTO and VP R&D), Prof. Shulamit Levenberg (co-founder and Chief Scientific Adviser) and Yifat Gavriel (Chief Regulatory Affairs, QA and Product Safety). Based in Aleph Farms’ first US headquarters in New York City’s historic Meatpacking District, Benmoussa will lead the company’s global growth agenda, spearhead its operational expansion in the US, and oversee finance, administration and legal departments globally for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005101/en/ Kevin Benmoussa, CFO, Aleph Farms (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
A multi-camera and multimodal dataset for posture and gait analysis
Monitoring gait and posture while using assisting robotic devices is relevant to attain effective assistance and assess the user's progression throughout time. This work presents a multi-camera, multimodal, and detailed dataset involving 14 healthy participants walking with a wheeled robotic walker equipped with a pair of affordable cameras. Depth data were acquired at 30 fps and synchronized with inertial data from Xsens MTw Awinda sensors and kinematic data from the segments of the Xsens biomechanical model, acquired at 60"‰Hz. Participants walked with the robotic walker at 3 different gait speeds, across 3 different walking scenarios/paths at 3 different locations. In total, this dataset provides approximately 92"‰minutes of total recording time, which corresponds to nearly 166.000 samples of synchronized data. This dataset may contribute to the scientific research by allowing the development and evaluation of: (i) vision-based pose estimation algorithms, exploring classic or deep learning approaches; (ii) human detection and tracking algorithms; (iii) movement forecasting; and (iv) biomechanical analysis of gait/posture when using a rehabilitation device.
Hammerspace Unveils New Global Data Environment Capabilities to Further Simplify, Automate and Secure Access to Global Data
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, has a mission to enable the agile global workforce and agile global compute with an agile global data environment. Today, it introduced another leap forward for the data-driven global workforce with the Hammerspace Metadata Plugin, User Initiated File Protection, and an Automated File Reservation. Hammerspace also announced a new integration with Alchemi Data Elasticsearch. These capabilities enable users to better access, collaborate and get more value from their files globally from their desktop, regardless of which vendor system the data is stored within. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005075/en/ The Hammerspace Metadata Plugin enables users to add rich custom metadata to files and directories directly from within Windows. Such custom metadata can trigger workflows or other data placement policies, be used for chargeback/showback reporting, and much more. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Bidgely Selected as 2022 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Bidgely has been named a finalist in the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2022 Finalists were announced by event host S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis and benchmark prices for commodities, metals, petrochemicals, energy and energy transition markets. Often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,” the Platts Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual innovation, leadership and exemplary performance in 19 categories spanning the entire energy and chemicals complex. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005228/en/ Bidgely has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards ‘Grid Edge’ category for the second consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Conductive Inks Market May Cross US$ 3.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% – Latest Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 369 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 299 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Conductive Inks Market”. Conductive Inks Market by Type ( Silver, Copper, Carbon/Graphene, Carbon Nanotube, Conductive Polymer), Application (Photovoltaics, RFID, PCB, Membrane Switches, Displays, Thermal Heating), Region. The global conductive inks market is projected...
CNBC
Why this investor doesn't back companies that use carbon offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
