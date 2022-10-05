ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

WESH

Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners

DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
DELTONA, FL
News4Jax.com

Emergency repairs to protect A1A coming to Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is presently surveying the volume of sand lost from its dunes – it’s a lot – while simultaneously coordinating with Flagler Beach, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers about the emergency measures that can be taken to protect State Road A1A and beyond.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Overturned truck snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road

An overturned truck snarled traffic Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road outside Lady Lake. The truck was traveling at about 10:30 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when it jackknifed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had traffic blocked from both directions on Rolling Acres Road. Lake County Fire...
LADY LAKE, FL
mynews13.com

Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
SANFORD, FL
thenextmiami.com

Fastest Florida Train Ever: Brightline To Begin 110 MPH Test

Brightline will begin testing trains travelling at 110 miles per hour, the company announced. It will likely be the fastest that a train has ever run in Florida, the Orlando Sentinel said. To reduce the possibility of accidents, the company has installed quad gates or medians at all crossing where...
FLORIDA STATE
daytonatimes.com

‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’

Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Flooding remains top concern across Lake County communities

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida the impacts from the storm remain in the community. There continues to be major flooding along the St. Johns River. Water levels are going down in some areas, but slightly rising in others. Friday morning, it’s...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Crash causes major traffic jam on SR-528 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Wednesday morning in Orange County is causing a major traffic jam. The wreck happened on westbound State Road 528 near Narcoosee Road, not far from Orlando International Airport. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Details about the crash have not been released. S.R. 528...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sanford flooding continues nearly a week after Ian's landfall

The St. Johns River was expected to crest on Wednesday but that timing has been revised. The water is so deep in some neighborhoods that residents are parking cars blocks away and taking canoes back to their homes. There is also increased sightings of wildlife, such as alligators.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

