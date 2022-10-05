Read full article on original website
WESH
Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
News4Jax.com
Emergency repairs to protect A1A coming to Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is presently surveying the volume of sand lost from its dunes – it’s a lot – while simultaneously coordinating with Flagler Beach, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers about the emergency measures that can be taken to protect State Road A1A and beyond.
WESH
Seminole County businesses impacted by record flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s construction going on in the parking lot of Sanford’s hospital. "We're going to be putting up a dam across the parking lot to prevent any future water moving toward the hospital," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. From the Lake Monroe...
wogx.com
Blown-out windows due to Ian leave Daytona Beach businesses vulnerable
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A string of businesses at Pappa's Plaza along South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach was hit particularly hard. The plaza was home to Stroud's BBQ, Tres Leches Cafe restaurants, Aloha Laundry, and Carmine's Pizzeria. "This is the worst I've seen, it's this building," John Banshur, a...
villages-news.com
Overturned truck snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road
An overturned truck snarled traffic Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road outside Lady Lake. The truck was traveling at about 10:30 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when it jackknifed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had traffic blocked from both directions on Rolling Acres Road. Lake County Fire...
mynews13.com
Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
WESH
Seminole County residents warned about bacteria, debris in floodwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — All up and down the St. Johns River there's a massive amount of flooding. Lake Monroe is just under 9 feet, a historic record for flood levels. What can't easily be seen is exactly what's in the water. "There's going to be sewage in the...
thenextmiami.com
Fastest Florida Train Ever: Brightline To Begin 110 MPH Test
Brightline will begin testing trains travelling at 110 miles per hour, the company announced. It will likely be the fastest that a train has ever run in Florida, the Orlando Sentinel said. To reduce the possibility of accidents, the company has installed quad gates or medians at all crossing where...
daytonatimes.com
‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’
Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
WESH
Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
Bay News 9
Flooding remains top concern across Lake County communities
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida the impacts from the storm remain in the community. There continues to be major flooding along the St. Johns River. Water levels are going down in some areas, but slightly rising in others. Friday morning, it’s...
Bay News 9
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
click orlando
Crash causes major traffic jam on SR-528 in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Wednesday morning in Orange County is causing a major traffic jam. The wreck happened on westbound State Road 528 near Narcoosee Road, not far from Orlando International Airport. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Details about the crash have not been released. S.R. 528...
mynews13.com
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
WESH
Daytona Beach apartment residents say leases terminated due to uninhabitable living conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Residents at the Park at Via Corso Apartments in Daytona Beach were told they have until Monday at noon to get out of their units. The area did flood during Hurricane Ian, but no one expected they would have their leases terminated because of it.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford neighborhoods still buried underwater following Ian's destruction in Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Imagine having a foot of water inside your home and having to row a half-mile every day, just to get to your car. It’s what people in one Central Florida neighborhood are doing multiple times a day. It’s the new reality for homeowners along Beacon Dr....
WESH
Volusia County firefighters' home floods during high-water rescues
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Though at least five people lost their lives in Volusia County due to the hurricane, many more were saved, rescued by first responders who risked their own lives to do it. Later, some of them came home to find their own hurricane disaster. "It was...
fox35orlando.com
Sanford flooding continues nearly a week after Ian's landfall
The St. Johns River was expected to crest on Wednesday but that timing has been revised. The water is so deep in some neighborhoods that residents are parking cars blocks away and taking canoes back to their homes. There is also increased sightings of wildlife, such as alligators.
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
