butterwithasideofbread.com
HONEY BUTTER PUMPKIN ROLLS
Honey Butter Pumpkin Rolls are pillowy soft homemade rolls perfect for Fall! Dinner rolls with fantastic honey butter flavor & a hint of pumpkin that everyone loves!. These pumpkin dinner rolls are filled with amazing spices, lightly sweetened with honey and absolutely delicious. Make this honey butter rolls recipe and create a heavenly dinner treat that everyone is sure to love.
macaronikid.com
RECIPE: Welcome Fall with Delicious Pumpkin Bread!
Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
msn.com
Creamy spinach dip is an easy appetizer welcome at any party. Here's the ultimate recipe
Hot spinach dip is the quintessential crowd-pleasing appetizer. It’s warm, creamy, cheesy, and adored by everyone. This recipe is no different, and thanks to my tips and tricks below, it’s easy to prepare, prep-ahead friendly and the most delicious version you will ever eat. Slide 1 of 5:...
EatingWell
Ina Garten Just Shared Her Thanksgiving Menu—and It Has Plenty of Make-Ahead Options
Whether you're a kitchen dweller who views Thanksgiving as the most important day of the year or just a casual home cook who contributes one or two dishes to the family potluck, the time to think about this year's menu is fast approaching. Thanksgiving's rich fall flavors are so wide-ranging—including everything from sage and garlic to cranberry and citrus—that there are infinite dishes to swap in and out of the lineup.
BHG
What Is Heavy Whipping Cream? Substitutes, Recipes, and Storage
Few ingredients add richness and body to recipes more easily than heavy whipping cream. It’s the key to the luscious appeal of many dessert recipes, from custards to whipped cream-topped pies. When it comes to the great ways to top desserts, it’s hard to top whipped cream, which is often made from heavy whipping cream. Of course, heavy whipping cream isn’t just for desserts! It adds richness and body to many recipes; you can use it in anything from an elegant pan sauce to a creamy breakfast casserole. Here, we tell you everything you need to know about heavy whipping cream so you can get the most out of this versatile ingredient.
ohmymag.co.uk
Easy hack to ripen an avocado at home in just 10 minutes
Whether eaten in a salad, as a topping over bread or in a dip, avocados are an extremely versatile fruit. Not only that, avocados are also very nutritious and deemed, a superfood by nutritionists. While experienced home cooks might know how to pick the most ready-to-be-eaten avocados from the supermarket,...
hunker.com
Trader Joe's Restocked a Fall Soup to Add to Your Comfort Food Repertoire
Trader Joe's is the ruler of fall products. From its warm butternut squash mac and cheese to its pumpkin sticky toffee cake and pumpkin spice granola bark, the brand has somehow managed to get people dreaming of fall products all year round. The new items haven't stopped, and Natasha from @traderjoeslist has been keeping us apprised of all the restocks of the season.
How to Properly Store Grapes So They Last
Can we get a quick round of applause for the hard-working all-star of the berry family, grapes? (Yes, grapes are berries.) Whether they’re serving as an essential part of your holiday snack board, juicing up a classic Waldorf Salad, or quenching your craving for dessert in the form of refreshing frozen grapes — the humble, antioxidant-filled berry deserves its due amongst fruits. But despite their versatile uses, one challenge has befallen many a home cook — how to properly store grapes so that they stay crisp and juicy rather than turn soft and prematurely shriveled (we’re not always trying to make wine, after all!).
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Chocolate Pudding Recipe
I posted this recipe for homemade vanilla pudding last week, and now it’s time for its chocolate counterpart. As much as I love vanilla, you always have to save the best for last, right? There’s just something about chocolate pudding that is so unbelievably good! (As much as I love them) we’re upgrading from those pudding cups that you get from the store today.
butterwithasideofbread.com
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN VERDE SOUP
Southwestern Chicken Verde Soup is a flavorful homemade chicken soup made easy in under an hour! Tender chicken, beans, corn & broth all combine with salsa verde for a great Southwestern soup!. Chicken verde soup is a healthy and hearty combination of chicken and beans with a zesty salsa verde...
Allrecipes.com
Spinach-Artichoke Garlic Naan Pizza
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, garlic, and minced parsley in a small bowl; brush onto the naan. Sprinkle naan with mozzarella cheese, followed by 1 1/2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Toss spinach, artichoke...
Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins
When I’m looking for a hearty breakfast muffin that isn’t too sweet, these easy blueberry oatmeal muffins fit the bill perfectly. Loaded with oats and flavored with cinnamon, they stay moist for days and taste a bit like a bowl of freshly cooked oatmeal loaded with blueberries and brown sugar.
macaronikid.com
"Award Winning" Apple Almond Cake
Last week at Apple Fest's bakeoff, my son and I entered one of my favorite apple recipes - Apple Almond Cake. We didn't win first place (can't really compete with an apple pie, can you) but we did receive an honorable mention, so I'm interpreting that to mean this cake is still award winning. Bonus! This recipe is modified from a Cooking Light recipe, so it's basically zero calories and super healthy for you...
