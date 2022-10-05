Few ingredients add richness and body to recipes more easily than heavy whipping cream. It’s the key to the luscious appeal of many dessert recipes, from custards to whipped cream-topped pies. When it comes to the great ways to top desserts, it’s hard to top whipped cream, which is often made from heavy whipping cream. Of course, heavy whipping cream isn’t just for desserts! It adds richness and body to many recipes; you can use it in anything from an elegant pan sauce to a creamy breakfast casserole. Here, we tell you everything you need to know about heavy whipping cream so you can get the most out of this versatile ingredient.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO