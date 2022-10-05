Read full article on original website
Mariners come back down seven runs to beat Blue Jays in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round
TORONTO — Let’s Go Mariners! The series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays is over! The M’s beat the Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round in the 2022 postseason to advance to the ALDS. The Mariners shutout the Jays 4-0 in Game 1 after a dominant performance from All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo....
