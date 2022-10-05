Read full article on original website
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Top Speed
The Mercedes W123 300D is the Ultimate Budget Classic Car
The Mercedes W123 is one of the most well-engineered cars of all time. They are widely known for lasting for decades and thousands or even millions of miles without many issues. This means that they work great as an affordable classic. They are not old to the point where they cannot be driven comfortably, but are old enough to feel special. Also, they are cheap to buy and because of the great build quality, they are cheap to keep on the road. The turbo diesel 300D is the model to have, and here, we will be going over everything that makes these cars so special.
topgear.com
Mercedes Benz EQA 250 AMG Line Premium Plus - long-term review
Against bespoke electric cars, can an electric Merc EQA really stand up?. Another month, and another couple of thousand miles for TG Garage’s Mercedes-Benz EQA. And we’ve been mildly roadtripping. Newcastle, the Scottish Borders, general trips to London and Oxfordshire - all the kind of stuff that’s beyond the 225-mile summer range, and therefore reliant on public charging. And it’s been generally pretty good. Inoffensive and capable, without any big shiny plus points.
topgear.com
This Ryft-tuned Ferrari SF90 is... actually OK, somehow
American tuner adds more carbon than a Koch brother, but with far better results. Skip 18 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We are at a loss. Not in the usual, ‘Someone has tuned a Ferrari and we are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
topgear.com
Here are the performance cars taking on Top Gear's Speed Week 2022
What we said: "Be confident and prod the throttle hard as you turn in and the thing skids about like an MX-5. Often 4WD cars feel confusing at this point, but although the DBX does shuffle power forwards, it remains predictable and stable. It’s a hoot. Entirely irrelevant, but still a hoot.
AOL Corp
10 used car models selling for more than the MSRP on new models
Buying a used car has traditionally been much more affordable than buying a new car, but in the current auto market, several used cars are now selling for more than the suggested sticker price for the new version of the model. Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?. Find...
topgear.com
Everrati reveals 500bhp fully electric widebody Porsche 964 cabrio
911 restomod gets a battery, 200 mile range and 0-60mph time of under four seconds. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Despite enjoying approximately seven-odd minutes of sunshine each year, the United Kingdom buys more convertibles than...
Truth About Cars
Study: The Fifteen Most Overpriced Vehicles of 2022
With automotive prices skyrocketing these last two years, you may have found yourself waiting out the market until wealthy business magnates, unaccountable banking institutions, and multinational monopolies have had their way with it – hoping beyond hope that they’ll be a modestly priced car for you to live in when the economic dust finally settles.
topgear.com
10 used cars for £5k we’ve found this week
The old five-cylinder Focus ST doesn’t have the world’s most sterling reputation. Not for reliability woes, terrible handling or an uninspiring powerplant – in fact, it’s pretty much the opposite – but for a rather unfair case of guilt by association. Picture your average Focus...
topgear.com
The Ford GT LM is the last Ford GT
Special run of 20 GT LMs marks the end of the road for the road-going Ford GT. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. And just like that, it’s gone: after six years and a (revised) total of...
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG One goes up against the GT Black Series in a drag race
Mercedes-Benz AMG has released a video showing how its newest flagship compares to its former one, in a drag race. We're talking about the One hypercar which goes up against the GT Black Series, two cars designed for ultimate track performance but with very different methods of execution. While the...
topgear.com
These are the five greatest Ferrari racecars
The 250 Testa Rossa elevates itself on a purely statistical basis thanks to its three overall wins at the Le Mans 24 Hour Race (in 1958, 1960 and 1961), which led to constructors’ titles for Ferrari in those same years. But the TR is also about as drop-dead gorgeous as any racing car has ever been. The best known Testa Rossas were among the first 34 made, and featured the dramatic ‘pontoon’ bodywork, whose scooped out front wings were an improvised aid to brake cooling that was carried out by legendary Modenese fabricator Sergio Scaglietti. When this configuration proved insufficiently stable at high speeds, more conventional bodywork was introduced. This most feted of endurance racing cars initially made do with drum brakes, a robust chassis (although weighing in at 794kg it was hardly porky), a four-speed gearbox, and a live-axle rear end suspended on leaf springs. It wasn’t particularly state of the art stuff, even in 1958, but effective. Later works cars gained a De Dion rear axle and more aero-efficient bodies.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
topgear.com
Video: take a closer look at the incredibly complex Mercedes-AMG C63 S
Out goes the V8 and in comes a 670bhp four-cylinder hybrid turbo drivetrain... It’s a car of massive, mighty numbers, the new Mercedes-AMG C63. Take the power outputs: 680 metric horsepower (or 670bhp), and a frankly baffling 752lb ft of torque. Welcome to a world where a Mercedes C-Class has more power than a Ferrari Enzo.
topgear.com
Watch the Koenigsegg CC850 auto-close its doors and bonnet
According to Koenigsegg, the new CC850 wasn’t built to break the Jesko’s track records or even set a new record-breaking top speed. It was simply to offer each lucky owner “the highest level of driver satisfaction and enjoyment”. Only 70 are being built – the original...
topgear.com
Praga R1 review: the featherweight racer that packs a big punch
That looks pretty serious. It does. Until you get the scale right, realise how tiny it is and try to resist the inclination to pet it. It’s a tiddler, under a metre tall and weighing just 643kg. Initial impressions are very much My First Le Mans car. It’s got all the right bits, but surely it’s too cute to perform?
topgear.com
Official: Pierre Gasly will drive for Alpine F1 in 2023
Alpine has signed Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri to form an all-French driver line-up with Esteban Ocon next season. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The long-running summer saga over who actually wants to drive for Alpine in 2023 has finally been resolved: the team has signed Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri to replace the outgoing Fernando Alonso.
topgear.com
Cost cap is actually just novelty hat, FIA admits
FIA forced to concede F1 spending limit is merely amusing branded headgear. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. The F1 ‘cost cap’ - previously thought to be a set of...
TechCrunch
Tesla is now building Model 3 and Model Y vehicles without ultrasonic sensors
Starting this month, all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for North America, Europe, the Middle East and Taiwan will no longer include the 12 ultrasonic sensors typically found on the front and rear bumpers of its vehicles. Ultrasonic sensors, which measure distance by using ultrasonic waves, are generally used as proximity sensors to support anti-collision safety systems, particularly in low-speed applications like parking.
topgear.com
Fail of the century #21: Hummer H2
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. If you’re gonna do something, do it with conviction. While the original Hummer H1 – the civilian version of the Gulf War-era military Humvee – was a vulgar, tasteless abomination, at least it went all-in on its vulgarity. Park an H1 on your driveway – or, rather, on your driveway plus a very large chunk of your front lawn – and you genuinely looked like you might be off to annexe Panama for a weekend.
