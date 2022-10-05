Mike Flanagan has developed a body of work for Netflix that has left fans chilled to their bones year after year. Since his first series for the streaming platform, The Haunting of Hill House, the writer and director has proven his understanding of emotional gut punches and nuanced storytelling that have left all of us on the edge of our seats waiting for more. The Midnight Club doesn’t live up to his former efforts in nuance or overall narrative quality, but it’s not without its merits.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO