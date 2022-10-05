ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

The Midnight Club: Season 1 - Review

Mike Flanagan has developed a body of work for Netflix that has left fans chilled to their bones year after year. Since his first series for the streaming platform, The Haunting of Hill House, the writer and director has proven his understanding of emotional gut punches and nuanced storytelling that have left all of us on the edge of our seats waiting for more. The Midnight Club doesn’t live up to his former efforts in nuance or overall narrative quality, but it’s not without its merits.
TV SERIES
IGN

Spicy Arrow

This page features information about the Spicy Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Spicy Arrow.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger

Everyone knows it, everybody loves it: hardly any other game manages to bring young and old together more than memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger. Pick up two cards: if they match, you keep them and can uncover two more cards. If they’re different, they stay in play, and it’s the next player’s turn.
HOBBIES
IGN

Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist

This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains tips for the boss battle in Site 6 - Happiness Research Lab. This fight requires fighting Big Man, “the Hype Manta Storm.” Unlike the previous bosses, Big Man doesn’t use other enemies or vehicles to fight. Instead, he uses his mystic Big Man powers to create a shadow manta ray that travels across the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Play Cardfight!! Vanguard

Why there’s never been a better time to play Cardfight!! Vanguard Trading Card Game. October 7th marks the release of three all-new Trial Decks for CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD will+Dress worldwide. So in celebration of the drop, here are a few reasons you should begin your Cardfight!! Vanguard journey. If you’ve...
GAMBLING
IGN

Slime Lantern

This page features information about the Slime Lantern (and the upgraded Slime Lantern+ variant) in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Slime Lantern.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Weevil Shield

This page features information about the Weevil Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Weevil Shield.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Ant Shield

This page features information about the Black Ant Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ant Shield.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bone Dagger

This page features information about the Bone Dagger in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bone Dagger.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pebblet Dagger

This page features information about the Pebblet Dagger in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Pebblet Dagger.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Splinter Arrow

This page features information about the Splinter Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Splinter Arrow.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

DC Comics Reveals New Direction for Superman Line in 2023 | NYCC 2022

2023 marks the 85th anniversary of Superman's debut, and DC is celebrating that milestone with a major revamp of the Superman comic book line. That includes the launch of a new monthly Superman series from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Joshua Williamson and Far Sector artist Jamal Campbell in February.
COMICS
IGN

Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release

If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Fans: Show Off Your Art and Win

In celebration of Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and the Blessing of the Welkin Moon now being available for purchase on Codashop in the U.S., Coda Payments (“Coda”) and IGN are announcing the first-ever Codashop Fan Art Fest that will award talented artists a range of prizes, including one US$5,000 cash prize.
VISUAL ART
IGN

Decoy Bait

This page features information about the Decoy Bait in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Decoy Bait.
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Bone Trident

This page features information about the Bone Trident in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bone Trident.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Grounded Wiki Guide

This page features information about the basic Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Arrow.
VIDEO GAMES

