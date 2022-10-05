Iowa’s economy slowed in September, following a larger regional trend of slowing manufacturing activity, according to a survey of supply chain managers released this week. Creighton University’s MidAmerica Business Conditions Index showed that the index score for Iowa fell to 50.9 in September, down from 55.7 in August, marking the sixth consecutive monthly decline in Iowa’s index score after jumping to 75.6 in March.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO