Tuscaloosa County, AL

92.9 WTUG

Man Charged for Threatening to Kill Northport Judge During Video Call

An Alabama man is facing a new felony charge after he allegedly threatened to kill a Northport municipal judge during a video call earlier this year. In court documents filed Thursday, a Northport police investigator said the suspect, Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, was scheduled to have a video court hearing with local judge Paul Patterson on June 10th, 2022.
NORTHPORT, AL
92.9 WTUG

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL
92.9 WTUG

Two Wanted for Questioning After Shoplifting at Vance Dollar General

The Vance Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals being sought in a "grab and dash" incident that happened at a Vance Dollar General. According to a Facebook post from the Vance Police Department, police say the duo is "wanted for questioning in their grab and dash purchase and for taking advantage of the five finger discounts at a local business in Vance."
VANCE, AL
92.9 WTUG

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday

Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Photos: BobaMania Celebrates Grand Opening of Midtown Village Location

BobaMania is officially bringing boba tea to Midtown Village and celebrated the grand opening of their second Tuscaloosa store Friday. The store, located at 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 434, kicked off the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and featured a special appearance from Mayor Walt Maddox, who commended the business for continuing to be successful in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
