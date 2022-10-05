Read full article on original website
Related
Fan-Favorite Cocktail at Session Returns to Benefit Tuscaloosa’s Hank Poore Foundation
A Tuscaloosa cocktail bar is bringing back a mixed drink this month that will benefit a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people living with disabilities. Throughout October, patrons at Session Cocktails can order 'The Hank,' which features Tito’s Handmade Vodka, lime, passion fruit, ginger, soda, and mint.
Man Charged for Threatening to Kill Northport Judge During Video Call
An Alabama man is facing a new felony charge after he allegedly threatened to kill a Northport municipal judge during a video call earlier this year. In court documents filed Thursday, a Northport police investigator said the suspect, Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, was scheduled to have a video court hearing with local judge Paul Patterson on June 10th, 2022.
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Ralph Teenagers Accused of Series of Arsons in Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties
An 18-year-old and two juveniles are responsible for a recent string of structure fires and break-ins in rural Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties, according to court documents filed Monday. In new depositions, TCSO investigators said they responded to three different fires in Ralph in less than six weeks and were aware...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa Haunted House Back to Bring Scares in Second Spooky Season
The Horror Tuscaloosa is bringing scares to all of West Alabama and opened for their second Spooky Season last Friday. The haunted house's director, Cody Minor, said he was contracted by owner Brad Taylor last year after he decided Tuscaloosa was a great fit for hosting a haunted house. "Brad...
Tuscaloosa Police Save Man Who Threatened to Jump Off Overpass Bridge
Tuscaloosa Police Department officers are receiving praise after saving a man who allegedly threatened to jump from an overpass bridge Monday night. According to a post on TPD's Facebook page, officers responded to the bridge on University Boulevard near DCH Regional Medical Center and found a man who climbed over the overpass railing.
STARS Academy Students to Distribute Free Food in West Tuscaloosa Friday
Students and other volunteers will distribute free, non-perishable food items to families with students in Tuscaloosa City Schools Friday morning, a system spokesperson said Thursday afternoon. In a press release promoting the event, TCS mental health coordinator Tesney Davis said the mobile food pantry will be on-site at the New...
Two Wanted for Questioning After Shoplifting at Vance Dollar General
The Vance Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals being sought in a "grab and dash" incident that happened at a Vance Dollar General. According to a Facebook post from the Vance Police Department, police say the duo is "wanted for questioning in their grab and dash purchase and for taking advantage of the five finger discounts at a local business in Vance."
RELATED PEOPLE
Fabulous Newly Remodeled Downtown Birmingham, Alabama Airbnb Loft
Are you looking for a perfect weekend getaway not far from home? Here is a great newly remodeled Airbnb loft in Downtown Birmingham. The host said that the space has “modern furnishings and beautiful decor.”. You can be steps away from all the action in the Theater District. Also,...
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
Your Daily News Outlook
1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
New Cocktail Bar Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Temerson Square
A new bar and lounge will open in downtown Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon, offering modern and traditional cocktails in a lively but secluded space in Temerson Square. The new concept, called Atomic, opens this weekend inside the lower level of Dillard's Chophouse at the corner of 4th Street and Greensboro Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tuscaloosa Police Identify Man Killed at River Road Apartments Saturday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the man who was fatally shot at an area apartment complex Saturday night. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said the victim was 36-year-old Joseph Baskins, a Tuscaloosa man. Officers were called to River Road Apartments off Jack Warner...
Teacher’s Assistant at Lake View Elementary School Arrested, Fired for Abusing Student
A teacher's assistant has been fired and charged with a felony after she allegedly abused a student at a Tuscaloosa County elementary school. According to court documents filed Friday, the suspect is 43-year-old Mandy Munoz, who was a teacher's assistant at Lake View Elementary School. Police say on September 22nd,...
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday
Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tuscaloosa Academy Dominates Winston County in Regional Showdown
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Tuscaloosa Academy Knights (5-2, 3-1) defeated the Winston County Yellow Jackets (5-2, 2-2) 34-8. Tuscaloosa Academy honored the life and legacy of former teammate Fuller Goldsmith, who passed away one...
Photos: BobaMania Celebrates Grand Opening of Midtown Village Location
BobaMania is officially bringing boba tea to Midtown Village and celebrated the grand opening of their second Tuscaloosa store Friday. The store, located at 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 434, kicked off the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and featured a special appearance from Mayor Walt Maddox, who commended the business for continuing to be successful in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama Student Charged with Felony Assault for Head Stomp in Fight Between Fraternities
A University of Alabama student has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly stomped on another student's head during a fight between fraternities earlier this month. In court documents filed Friday, investigators with the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said officers were called to the Lambda Chi Alpha house...
Tuscaloosa Toddler, Woman Killed in Monday Afternoon Interstate Wreck
A toddler and a 33-year-old woman were killed in a wreck on Interstate 20/59 that snarled traffic near Tuscaloosa for hours on end Monday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, said the collision took place around 4:15 p.m. near Exit 68 in Tuscaloosa County.
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0