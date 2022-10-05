ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota among top states for disastrous weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From floods to wildfires, and blizzards to hail, South Dakota sees its fair share of natural disasters every year, ranking 12th in the county, not far from hurricane-ravaged Florida. WalletHub compared 50 states across two key metrics to rank the states for how prone they...
Another successful Roundup

The general public received another look at what it takes to round up 1,400 buffalo at last Friday’s annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park. Last week, South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) organized the 20,000 person event, the 57th of its kind. Earlier in...
How Likely Are You To Hit A Deer In South Dakota?

Is South Dakota one of the worst states for deer collisions in the country? The numbers say yes. A recent study by carinsurance.com showed which states are the worst for animal collisions, including deer. So, where does the Mount Rushmore State rank? Surprisingly, the risk is higher than you might...
Who’s moving to South Dakota?

RAPID CITY S.D. – All these Californians are filling up South Dakota! Or are they? We analyzed IRS tax return data to determine which states people are moving to South Dakota from, as well as get a sense for just how many people are coming here overall. The #1...
Lawyer says South Dakota trusts defer taxes but don’t avoid them

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who shield their wealth through financial trusts in South Dakota aren’t tax evaders, according to a Sioux Falls lawyer. Terry Prendergast told the South Dakota Trust Association conference on Friday trusts are “nothing more” than a way to defer paying taxes until some future date. The federal IRS has complex regulations on how trust income must be reported each year.
NOEM DISAPPOINTED BY TYSON DAKOTA DUNES DECISION

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT ABOUT TYSON FOODS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE ITS DAKOTA DUNES HEADQUARTERS. NOEM SAYS THEY ARE DISAPPOINTED TO LEARN ABOUT THIS NEWS WEDNESDAY, BUT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH TYSON ON THE JOBS THAT REMAIN IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES. THE...
Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it’s easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there’s the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
10 Delicious Iowa Cheese Curds That Drive Wisconsin Crazy

When you live in the Midwest, it's really hard to pass up mouth-watering cheese curds. Cheese curds are basically a meal in itself. You really cannot go wrong with cheese curds from any Midwestern state. Sure Wisconsin is known for its tasty cheese curds. But other states like Iowa actually have pretty cheesy cheese curds to enjoy. Iowans swear by it!
Where does South Dakota rank among the hardest-working states?

Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
