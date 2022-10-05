Read full article on original website
The Best Food Craze of South Dakota, Minnesota & Iowa
Do the foods where you live define you? Wow, that's a mouth full! Considering one of South Dakota's favorite nosh is bull testicles. The food fads across the country differ from state to state. In the upper plains, it may seem that our palettes pale in comparison with others. Yes,...
South Dakota among top states for disastrous weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From floods to wildfires, and blizzards to hail, South Dakota sees its fair share of natural disasters every year, ranking 12th in the county, not far from hurricane-ravaged Florida. WalletHub compared 50 states across two key metrics to rank the states for how prone they...
Weirdest Tourist Traps in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
The South Dakota "touristy trap" pick may be undeniable. I don't know if everyone will agree with the writers at Thrillist Travel, about which tourist attractions are the weirdest in the tri-state area. I mean there are so many strange things to see when you travel. From giant pheasants and...
This South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Video Has 2 Million Views
The South Dakota pheasant hunting season is right around the corner and people from all over the United States ascend on our great state for the festivities. Over the years, many TV shows and national hunting experts have also made the South Dakota pheasant hunting season a part of their traditions as well.
Another successful Roundup
The general public received another look at what it takes to round up 1,400 buffalo at last Friday’s annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park. Last week, South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) organized the 20,000 person event, the 57th of its kind. Earlier in...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing new financial challenges as they try to...
YouTuber Says Travelers Should Avoid Doing This In South Dakota
South Dakota is full of beauty and wonder. People from all over the country and even different parts of the world travel to the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, and Sioux Falls throughout the year. When you're packing your suitcase in preparation for your visit to the lovely sites of South...
How Likely Are You To Hit A Deer In South Dakota?
Is South Dakota one of the worst states for deer collisions in the country? The numbers say yes. A recent study by carinsurance.com showed which states are the worst for animal collisions, including deer. So, where does the Mount Rushmore State rank? Surprisingly, the risk is higher than you might...
Who’s moving to South Dakota?
RAPID CITY S.D. – All these Californians are filling up South Dakota! Or are they? We analyzed IRS tax return data to determine which states people are moving to South Dakota from, as well as get a sense for just how many people are coming here overall. The #1...
Lawyer says South Dakota trusts defer taxes but don’t avoid them
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who shield their wealth through financial trusts in South Dakota aren’t tax evaders, according to a Sioux Falls lawyer. Terry Prendergast told the South Dakota Trust Association conference on Friday trusts are “nothing more” than a way to defer paying taxes until some future date. The federal IRS has complex regulations on how trust income must be reported each year.
Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?
As campaign season ramps up, negative campaign ads are taking over the airwaves.
Free Online Tutoring Now Available for South Dakota Kids
In the past, individual tutoring has been something that has been tough to come by for a lot of school-aged children due to cost and availability. But all of that is about to change in South Dakota. The state's Board of Regents and Department of Education are rolling out the...
LOOK: South Dakota Is Home to World’s Largest Pheasant [PICTURES]
So where did this giant symbol come from, and why did he appear at all?. The world's largest pheasant stands proudly along Highway 14 in the State Fair City of Huron, South Dakota. South Dakota Is Home to World's Largest Pheasant. Hunters are gearing up for the statewide pheasant hunting...
NOEM DISAPPOINTED BY TYSON DAKOTA DUNES DECISION
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT ABOUT TYSON FOODS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE ITS DAKOTA DUNES HEADQUARTERS. NOEM SAYS THEY ARE DISAPPOINTED TO LEARN ABOUT THIS NEWS WEDNESDAY, BUT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH TYSON ON THE JOBS THAT REMAIN IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES. THE...
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
See Minnesota Fall Colors While Riding The Train
Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours. Throughout Minnesota,...
Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it’s easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there’s the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
10 Delicious Iowa Cheese Curds That Drive Wisconsin Crazy
When you live in the Midwest, it's really hard to pass up mouth-watering cheese curds. Cheese curds are basically a meal in itself. You really cannot go wrong with cheese curds from any Midwestern state. Sure Wisconsin is known for its tasty cheese curds. But other states like Iowa actually have pretty cheesy cheese curds to enjoy. Iowans swear by it!
Where does South Dakota rank among the hardest-working states?
Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
