Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 75 underpass at Route 123 in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 75 underpass at Route 123 in Franklin. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of an 18-year-old shot to death at a hotel last Sunday is skeptical of the shooter’s self-defense claim. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton was shot around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia
SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Dearborn County Sheriff identifies the pedestrian struck and killed on Thursday morning
Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry released the identification of the victim in Thursday mornings fatal crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 50 in Aurora. The victim has been identified as Brian D. Brown, a 39-year-old from Aurora Indiana and resident of the Heart House shelter on U.S. 50. According to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Timberlakes Drive in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Timberlakes Drive in Harrison. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Springfield Pike and Pendery Avenue in Wyoming
WYOMING, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Springfield Pike and Pendery Avenue in Wyoming. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at 11th and Ann streets in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at 11th and Ann streets in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
OSHP: 1 man died in crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fatality, according to a news release. >>RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:36 p.m. Christopher Stinespring, 48 from...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking the center lane along I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 at U.S. 25 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Reading Road and Clinton Springs Avenue in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Reading Road and Clinton Springs Avenue in North Avondale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle crash into a building at Whetsel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle crash into a building at Whetsel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
911 caller claims shooting was self-defense; mom of victim says it was a set up
A 911 caller said they shot and killed an 18-year-old in self-defense after they tried to rob him at a Fairfield hotel. The victim's mom says it was a set up.
Comments / 1