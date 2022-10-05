ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MASON, OH
Milford, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia

SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SARDINIA, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a fire on Oliver Road in Independence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Timberlakes Drive in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Timberlakes Drive in Harrison. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HARRISON, OH
WHIO Dayton

OSHP: 1 man died in crash in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved one fatality, according to a news release. >>RELATED: 4 taken to hospital after crash in Bethel Township. The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:36 p.m. Christopher Stinespring, 48 from...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

