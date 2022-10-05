Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Shows Widening Rift Between Biden and Saudi Royals
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -The OPEC+ organization's decision this week to cut oil production despite stiff U.S. opposition has further strained already tense relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest Middle East allies, according to interviews with about a dozen government officials and experts in Washington and the Gulf.
Russian Troops Caught Between Retreat Over Dnieper or Risk Being Cut Off
The British Ministry of Defense said Russia has committed its airborne forces to defending Kherson.
US News and World Report
Swedish Police Probe at Nord Stream Leak Site Strengthens Suspicion of Gross Sabotage
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Suspicions of gross sabotage on the damaged Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea have strengthened following a crime scene investigation in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, the country's security police said on Thursday. Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks from...
Russia’s Iran-supplied ‘kamikaze’ drones pose new threat for Ukraine’s military
Ukraine is accusing Russia of striking deep inside its territory with what it says are Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones as Moscow’s troops are facing mounting setbacks on the battlefield. Ukrainian officials said Wednesday that Russia used drones “of the Shahed-136 type” to target the town of Bila Tserkva,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project
MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
US News and World Report
Braced to Crush Unrest, Iran's Rulers Heed Lessons of Shah's Fall - Analysts
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's clerical rulers will likely contain the country's eruption of unrest for now, and prospects of the imminent dawn of a new political order are slim if history is any guide, four analysts said. The protests, which began over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini her arrest by...
US News and World Report
U.S. Reviewing Haiti's Request for International Security Assistance
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port. The U.S. State Department said criminal actors were undermining...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says
(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Bolsonaro Says Ally Trump Would Have Averted War in Ukraine
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in comments published on Friday that the war in Ukraine would not have happened if former U.S. President Donald Trump were still in office, but offered no explanation for how his close ally could have prevented the conflict. The...
US News and World Report
German State Vote Tests Support for Berlin's Crisis Management
BERLIN (Reuters) - A vote in the German state of Lower Saxony on Sunday will provide a test of support for the crisis management skills of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition, as it seeks to stave off energy shortages and escalation in the Ukraine war. National issues such as the...
US News and World Report
Blast Hits Crimea Bridge Crucial to Russia's War
KYIV (Reuters) - A powerful blast damaged Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea on Saturday, hitting a prestigious symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and the key supply route to forces battling to hold territory captured in southern Ukraine. The early morning explosion on the bridge over the Kerch Strait,...
US News and World Report
Belarus Opposition Leader Says Lukashenko 'Weakened' by His Support for Putin's War
PARIS (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically "very fragile" position due to Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the Nobel Peace Prize, Tsikhanouskaya -...
US News and World Report
French Nobel Literature Winner, Others Urge Protests Against Macron as Inflation Bites
PARIS (Reuters) - A group of French intellectuals including Nobel literature prize winner Annie Ernaux on Sunday urged people to join protests planned by the left for next week, accusing President Emmanuel Macron of not doing enough to help the poor cope with high prices while some companies make windfall profits.
US News and World Report
No New Intelligence Behind Biden Armageddon Comment -White House
(Reuters) -The United States has no new intelligence on Russia's nuclear threats, the White House said Friday, after President Joe Biden referenced a nuclear "Armageddon" on Thursday. The U.S. also does not have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons, and sees no reason to change its...
US News and World Report
Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
EU takes step to ease proposed curbs on foreign banks, document shows
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Foreign bank branches in the European Union would not automatically become a costlier subsidiary if their business reached a certain "systemic" size, the Czech EU presidency proposed on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Harrowing Rescues Save Migrants off Greece; at Least 22 Die
KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the wind-tossed waters off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the separate sinkings of two migrant boats rose to 22, with about a dozen still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles apart, in one...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Defeats in Ukraine Stoke Crisis for Vladimir Putin
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin is grappling with the gravest domestic crisis of his 23-year rule: an increasingly public quarrel inside the Russian elite over who is to blame for the battlefield defeats in Ukraine. Since he was handed the Kremlin top job by Boris Yeltsin on the last...
US News and World Report
Yellen to Announce First $1 Billion Treasury Loan for Multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. The contribution, the first of its kind from the U.S. Treasury, makes good on a U.S....
Comments / 0