ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Shows Widening Rift Between Biden and Saudi Royals

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -The OPEC+ organization's decision this week to cut oil production despite stiff U.S. opposition has further strained already tense relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest Middle East allies, according to interviews with about a dozen government officials and experts in Washington and the Gulf.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#Iran#Economy#The United Nations#U N#Reuters
US News and World Report

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project

MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Braced to Crush Unrest, Iran's Rulers Heed Lessons of Shah's Fall - Analysts

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's clerical rulers will likely contain the country's eruption of unrest for now, and prospects of the imminent dawn of a new political order are slim if history is any guide, four analysts said. The protests, which began over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini her arrest by...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

U.S. Reviewing Haiti's Request for International Security Assistance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port. The U.S. State Department said criminal actors were undermining...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Saudi Arabia
US News and World Report

Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says

(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says Ally Trump Would Have Averted War in Ukraine

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in comments published on Friday that the war in Ukraine would not have happened if former U.S. President Donald Trump were still in office, but offered no explanation for how his close ally could have prevented the conflict. The...
POTUS
US News and World Report

German State Vote Tests Support for Berlin's Crisis Management

BERLIN (Reuters) - A vote in the German state of Lower Saxony on Sunday will provide a test of support for the crisis management skills of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition, as it seeks to stave off energy shortages and escalation in the Ukraine war. National issues such as the...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Blast Hits Crimea Bridge Crucial to Russia's War

KYIV (Reuters) - A powerful blast damaged Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea on Saturday, hitting a prestigious symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and the key supply route to forces battling to hold territory captured in southern Ukraine. The early morning explosion on the bridge over the Kerch Strait,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Belarus Opposition Leader Says Lukashenko 'Weakened' by His Support for Putin's War

PARIS (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically "very fragile" position due to Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the Nobel Peace Prize, Tsikhanouskaya -...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

No New Intelligence Behind Biden Armageddon Comment -White House

(Reuters) -The United States has no new intelligence on Russia's nuclear threats, the White House said Friday, after President Joe Biden referenced a nuclear "Armageddon" on Thursday. The U.S. also does not have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons, and sees no reason to change its...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Harrowing Rescues Save Migrants off Greece; at Least 22 Die

KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage in the wind-tossed waters off a Greek island Thursday as the death toll from the separate sinkings of two migrant boats rose to 22, with about a dozen still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles apart, in one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Analysis-Defeats in Ukraine Stoke Crisis for Vladimir Putin

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin is grappling with the gravest domestic crisis of his 23-year rule: an increasingly public quarrel inside the Russian elite over who is to blame for the battlefield defeats in Ukraine. Since he was handed the Kremlin top job by Boris Yeltsin on the last...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy