Yankees’ speedy infielder leaves via free agency
Tyler Wade returned but never made it back to the Bronx. The 27-year-old elected free agency Thursday, according to his MLB.com page. The Yankees traded for Wade with the Angels on July 14 after Los Angeles designated him for assignment. He appeared on the Yankees’ practice squad, but never got into a game above Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Why Jacob deGrom may not pitch for Mets in Wild Card Series
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” talked about Buck Showalter’s decision to only name a Game 1 starter and explained why Jacob deGrom may not pitch for the Mets in the Wild Card Series.
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say
And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Aaron Judge rumors: ESPN’s Buster Olney thinks Giants will offer more money than Yankees
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. Judge, you may remember, rejected...
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil
Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?
The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole accepts Nestor Cortes as possible Game 1 starter
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is lucky the Boston Red Sox and, most importantly, their green band box known as Fenway Park won’t be anywhere near New York’s 2022 playoff run, no matter how long it may be. Now, all that remains in front of Cole and the Yankees...
Ranking of MLB postseason lineups isn’t kind to Yankees
RF Aaron Judge (R) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) The reason given behind this low ranking is that it is “Judge-centric” being that Judge created 21.7% of the Yankees’ runs. The four lineups ahead of the Yankees in MLB.com’s ranking?. 1. Los Angeles Dodgers. 2. Toronto Blue...
Mariners come back down seven runs to beat Blue Jays in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round
TORONTO — Let’s Go Mariners! The series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays is over! The M’s beat the Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round in the 2022 postseason to advance to the ALDS. The Mariners shutout the Jays 4-0 in Game 1 after a dominant performance from All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo....
Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown
Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Mets star Francisco Lindor vows to make good on promise to Jeff McNeil following batting crown
The long and grueling baseball regular season has finally reached its conclusion. After 162 games, the New York Mets have cemented themselves as one of the best teams in baseball, posting an impressive 101-61 record. Buoyed by elite talent such as Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer, the Mets appear geared to make a deep playoff run. But no one should forget the contributions of second baseman Jeff McNeil, who posted the best season of his career with the Mets in addition to winning the NL batting crown.
BT: Mets playoff hopes doomed unless Pete Alonso becomes a superstar
Brandon Tierney still believes that Pete Alonso isn’t a superstar yet, and that the Mets have no hopes of winning a title unless he becomes one this postseason.
Is this what Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton ‘heating up’ looks like?
The most ironic moment of the Yankees’ series-opening 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers had nothing to do with Luis Severino staring and nodding in the other direction as Aaron Boone desperately tried to stop him from dominating any more. No, the height of Yankees irony came in the...
Aaron Boone gets honest about potential playoff matchup
The New York Yankees are in the Major League Baseball playoffs this season as the No. 2 seed in the American League after a dominant performance during the regular season, particularly early in the season. However, the Yankees don’t yet know their opponent as they’ll face the winner of the Wild Card round between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.
How Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez found joy, his swing and a title in New Jersey
As billionaire owners and millionaire major-league baseball players did their best to alienate fans with a lockout and a delayed season, NJ Advance Media decided to tell the stories of our state's love for the game in a series, "New Jersey and Baseball: We invented it!" Jasson Domínguez kept climbing...
