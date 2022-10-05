ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Chuck Bechard
3d ago

she's only there because she's black and she's liberal not because of her ability. she's going to be a problem because she's not going to follow the law just like the administration we have at the White House

Michele
3d ago

It's gotten to where when SOME people talk all you hear is, 'wa wa wa wa wa wa', you know, like on Charlie Brown.🤦‍♀️

BeBigger
2d ago

we all have the SAME voting rights. stand your butt in line and wait and bring your own water. simple!!

creators.com

Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics

The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
Alabama Now

Video allegedly shows Alabama corrections officers beating inmate

An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge. The officer then appears to punch the inmate several times once he is away from the edge.
WKRG News 5

Reaction to closure of 3 Ala. casinos following Supreme Court decision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Supreme Court has ordered casino shutdowns in two counties, prompting questions over the future of gambling in Alabama. Casinos in Lowndes and Macon counties will soon be closing following the court’s decision Friday. It’s the latest move in a decades-long saga by the state going after gambling. Political Analyst […]
Slate

The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too

Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
AL.com

Prison strike, sheriff’s appeal, Tua fallout: Down in Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has responded to the striking inmates at the state’s major prisons. Former Limestone County, Alabama Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal has been denied by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. The neurotrauma consultant who cleared former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa to re-enter last Sunday’s NFL...
