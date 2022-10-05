Read full article on original website
Chuck Bechard
3d ago
she's only there because she's black and she's liberal not because of her ability. she's going to be a problem because she's not going to follow the law just like the administration we have at the White House
Michele
3d ago
It's gotten to where when SOME people talk all you hear is, 'wa wa wa wa wa wa', you know, like on Charlie Brown.🤦♀️
BeBigger
2d ago
we all have the SAME voting rights. stand your butt in line and wait and bring your own water. simple!!
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward. Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction...
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
Stacey Abrams accused by fellow Georgia Democrat of excluding her from party
The Democratic nominee for Georgia schools superintendent complained on social media that she is being boxed out by her party and denied endorsements from heavy hitters aligned with Stacey Abrams.
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on the path to authoritarianism
Don Lemon ‘Stunned’ by Claim That Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion: ‘He Can’t Be, He Paid for It!’
Don Lemon was perplexed by a GOP strategist’s assertion Wednesday that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is anti-abortion, despite The Daily Beast revealing that Walker paid for the mother of one of his children to have one in 2009. Lemon asked Alice Stewart, a former campaign operative for several...
Husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia Republican, files for divorce
Perry Greene filed for divorce Wednesday on grounds his 27-year marriage to Marjorie Taylor Greene is “irretrievably broken.”
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’
Black residents in Herschel Walker's home town, Wrightsville, Georgia, say they would never vote for him in the U.S. Senate race. The post Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics
The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Plummets In Polls Amid Abortion Allegations
Polls in the Georgia U.S. Senate race have been nearly neck-and-neck for Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock. However, after weeks of bad press, Walker, who Trump endorses, has plummeted in a recent poll. An A-rated poll by SurveyUSA has Warnock with a whopping 12% lead, 50% to 38%....
The Supreme Court May Soon Gut What’s Left Of The Voting Rights Act
Alabama Republicans' argument for a race-blind approach to redistricting could lead to the "biggest decline in Black and Latino representation in generations."
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
Video allegedly shows Alabama corrections officers beating inmate
An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge. The officer then appears to punch the inmate several times once he is away from the edge.
Reaction to closure of 3 Ala. casinos following Supreme Court decision
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Supreme Court has ordered casino shutdowns in two counties, prompting questions over the future of gambling in Alabama. Casinos in Lowndes and Macon counties will soon be closing following the court’s decision Friday. It’s the latest move in a decades-long saga by the state going after gambling. Political Analyst […]
The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too
Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
Prison strike, sheriff’s appeal, Tua fallout: Down in Alabama
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has responded to the striking inmates at the state’s major prisons. Former Limestone County, Alabama Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal has been denied by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. The neurotrauma consultant who cleared former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa to re-enter last Sunday’s NFL...
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life. I...
